Library Life: Week of Aug. 22

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Documentary Screening: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library will host a screening of “Wilder Than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future,” followed by a group discussion. The screening will be held in the White Oak Room.

• Tech Time: From 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and have the opportunity to learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Pop-Up Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for storytime on the lawn. Bring a blanket or folding chair. The interactive program is for ages 5 and younger and combines activities such as read-aloud stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and bubbles.

• Book Sale: The sale starts with a Friends’ Preview from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by open-to-the-public sales from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Teen Movie Night: At 5 p.m. tonight, join the library for a screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The event is hosted by the Teen Advisory Board and includes snacks and trivia.

• Teen Book Club: At 6 p.m. Friday, the monthly teen book club will be held, and all teens are welcome. Teen Book Club has a monthly theme, related snacks, drinks and often crafts. Participants can read any book about the monthly theme including Anime, Manga and Graphic Novels. Contact the library for this month’s theme.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Discussions Book Club: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join the library for the monthly book and discussion club. This month’s book is “I Almost Forgot About You” by Terry McMillian. The program is free and meets on the third floor.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Programming is on a break until September. But patrons still can come into the library to check out items. If you can’t find what you are looking for, ask a staff member. They will be happy to order the item you want from another library.

• Senior/Immuno-Compromised Hours: The library is returning this service, which will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. each day the library is open. Masks are required for all visitors (2 and older) at all times in the library.

• Check-In Contest: When visiting the library, “check in” on Facebook and show the staff you’ve done so. You then will receive a ticket for the Check-In Basket giveaway. The winning ticket will be pulled Aug. 31.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• New on the shelf: The following books now are available at the library under new arrivals: “Dark Roads” by Chevy Stevens; “If The Shoe Fits” by Julie Murphy; “The Last Mona Lisa” by Jonathan Santlofer; “Murder Most Fowl” by Donna Andrews.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609