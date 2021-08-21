IMH announces new pulmonology services

Daily Journal staff report

Iroquois Memorial Hospital announced the addition of Ismail Bobat, MD, specializing in pulmonology services. Bobat is an experienced pulmonologist, who specializes in asthma, COPD, occupational lung diseases, complex lung infections and diseases, lung cancer screening and work-up, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, insomnia and more.

Bobat has been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American Board of Sleep Medicine. He is also Board Certified in Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine.

His experience includes: Pulmonologist and Intensivist at OSF Medical Group in Danville; Associate Physician at Pulmonary Associates in Davenport, Iowa; and an eICU Intensivist, Staff Physician for Provena Health System.

Bobat received his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with Honors and his Master of Science in Chemistry, with a Specialization in Biochemistry, both from the University of Illinois Chicago. He then completed his Doctor of Medicine at SABA University School of Medicine in the Netherlands, Antilles.

His postgraduate education includes: a Residency in Internal Medicine at Harbor Hospital Center through the University of Maryland School of Medicine, a Fellowship in Sleep Medicine at Detroit Medical Center and a Fellowship in Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine both through Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Bobat has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report 2020 as one of the best care for COPD patients, recognized among the “most influential doctors” by USA Today 2009, recognized as “Guardian angel” at PUSMC and recognized as “Guardian angel” at Provena Covenant Medical Center.

Bobat is now seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic, on the second floor of IMH. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Bobat, call 815-432-7722.