Halloween Downtown returns Oct. 17

Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun.

The event features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities, each with a Halloween theme. There’s also music, entertainment, local food vendors, merchandise vendors and a trunk-or-treat in the afternoon.

Halloween Downtown will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17, downtown Kankakee on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue — the farmer’s market parking lot — and festival square around the train depot fountain.

Some of the fun already booked for the day includes DJ Beetlejuice hosting the stage, magician and mentalist Israel Mandrake, local favorite Matt Shipley and the Star Wars 501st. The Time Machine DeLorean from “Back to the Future” will be returning to the festival, sponsored by Local Bites Delivery and Silva’s Remodeling.

Local Bites Delivery will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win one of two rides in the car on the day of the festival. Ticket sales are to benefit Rotary 609. Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.localbites.delivery" target="_blank">localbites.delivery</a> under “Outdoor Experiences.”

This year brings a change of host for the festival. Festival founder and coordinator Amy Laws started the festival in 2018 with the Kankakee Area Jaycees. The festival’s success received an Award of Excellence for Outstanding Community Project from the Illinois Jaycees in 2018 and 2019.

With the Jaycees age limit in view for Laws, in 2020, the board and membership unanimously voted for Amy to take the festival with her to wherever she landed next, with one member commenting, “No one will put as much love and effort into the festival as Amy.” She landed at Rotary 609, which, in turn, unanimously voted yes to hosting Halloween Downtown and helping to keep this community favorite going.

The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2019, an estimated two thousand children (and their parents) attended the festival to play free games run by local businesses and organizations and take part in the trunk-or-treat.

The vendor market was packed, the petting zoo was a hit and the Star Wars 501st participated for the day in full movie quality costumes. A replica of the Time Machine DeLorean was on display during the festival, and two lucky winners got to go for a ride in it through Kankakee.

Halloween Downtown is inviting local businesses and organizations to take part in the festival by running a free-to-play game or activity or running a trunk during the trunk-or-treat. They also are seeking sponsors to cover the general operating costs for the festival, the petting zoo and some other fun surprises as funds allow. The festival is also looking for merchandise vendors and additional performances for the day.

Sponsorship and participation forms are available at <a href="https://www.K3Halloween.com" target="_blank">K3Halloween.com</a>.