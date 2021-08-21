Greek Fest back in Bourbonnais

The 87th annual Annunciation Greek Orthodox Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at the BrickStone Brewing Facility, 572 Brewery Drive, Bourbonnais, just south of the BrickStone Brewery Restaurant.

Last November was a strictly drive-thru fest at the same location. According to Fr. Nick Greanias, the event was organized quickly amidst the COVID environment but still was successful. This year will have a Greek band, costumed dancers, children’s games, big tents with tables, a variety of food and a lot of other cultural and gastronomic touches thrown in.

“Last year’s turnout was huge — we turned away hundreds of people unfed, which is a capital offense for us — which reminded us what a traditional part of the Kankakee area cultural calendar our festival has become over the years,” Greanias said. “And we’ll be ready with enough food this time.”