Fundraiser Sunday for children's cancer therapy

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Crusin’ For A Cure for Megan Bugg will be held at RT66 Old School Brewing Co. — 110 Bridge St., Wilmington. Proceeds from the Classic Car Show Fundraiser will be donated to the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute.

The $15 registration fee admits one vehicle, two adults and children younger than 18. Dash plaques will be provided to the first 40 cars.

The event will feature a Split the Pot, raffle baskets and music by DJ Green Ranger. Enjoy a meal at Nelly’s or a cold brew from RT66 Old School Brewing with a portion of proceeds being donated as well.

Donations welcome during the event. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., with a 10 a.m. car show and 1 p.m. trophy presentation.