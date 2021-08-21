Clove Alliance: Counseling, advocacy & prevention

In 2014, Tracey Noe-Slach made the move from being a KC-CASA (Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault) board member to being the executive director. Last year, the organization made the move from KC-CASA to Clove Alliance.

“The name change came about because we were KC-CASA — it had ‘sexual assault’ in the name, which is something that a survivor typically does not want to say,” Noe-Slach said.

“The ‘clove’ came about for our three services, which are counseling, advocacy and prevention,” she said of the new triangle-shaped symbol. “Then, the fourth part is the survivor. I thought that was very symbolic, and those [who] we serve really like the new name”

Clove Alliance provides hope and healing to survivors of sexual violence by improving the quality of services for survivors, assisting in their recovery and working toward the elimination of sexual violence. The organization imparts hope and healing through compassionate advocacy and personalized guidance for survivors.

Because sexual violence affects people of all ages and genders in the community, Clove trains local volunteers to support survivor recovery, collaborate with regional authorities and offer prevention education for organizations throughout Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties. Clove’s main office is in Kankakee, with other offices in Watseka and Paxton.

The growth of the organization into additional counties encouraged the name change, as Noe-Slach wanted it to be something that was easier to identify for survivors and community referrals. The name change had been a goal of hers ever since she began her role as executive director.

“It’s been a lot of learning, growing as a leader and really trying to work with what our community needs for sexual assault services. This includes looking at the needs and efficiency for the community.”

Another change she made was changing the organization’s signature color from purple to green, as purple is the color of domestic violence. This helps avoid any confusion between Clove and Harbor House — the local center for domestic violence. Clove and Harbor House, as well as Child Network, often work together to serve the community and support one another.

Noe-Slach was born and raised in Kankakee County and graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 2002. She then received her associate’s degree in business administration from Kankakee Community College before transferring to Olivet Nazarene University to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and management.

After graduation, she worked for Hospice of Kankakee Valley (now Uplifted Care) for about seven years as their marketing coordinator when she went back to ONU for her Masters. From there, she joined the KC-CASA board.

<strong>Behind the alliance</strong>

Clove Alliance has a staff of about 20 employees and more than 60 volunteers, with about 40 to 50 of them being active.

When she first started, Noe-Slach was faced with the challenge of letting a number of employees go because of the state budget crisis. Many of them since have returned.

“I had a lot of goals in mind,” she said of beginning as executive director. “Four counties has always been a goal. Rural counties are usually always very under-served, but sexual assault still happens there, and being able to offer services there has been a huge accomplishment.”

Similar to many other organizations, Clove struggled as a result of the pandemic.

“My team here is amazing,” Noe-Slach said. “During the pandemic, it was definitely tough. Last March, closing the office and trying to figure out how everything would work out ... it was kind of the first time that we’ve not been together. One of our counselors created a hashtag #OneTeam to help with being connected during it.”

Because prevention teams spend so much time in schools teaching children about body safety and safe touch, they had to get creative with virtual ways to connect. However, the effect of the pandemic wasn’t all bad.

“Out of COVID, we were offering case management,” Noe-Slach said. “It became apparent that survivors were losing their jobs or losing hours, which is already a stressful time, especially if the perpetrator is in the home and they go down to one income. Case management has really blossomed, and we have a new director of case management. It kind of aligns with counseling and advocacy work.”

<strong>Looking ahead</strong>

Noe-Slach resides in Bourbonnais with husband Tim and son Taylor, who is almost 2. Tim is a trained Clove volunteer; Noe-Slach felt it was important Tim be involved because they go to so many events together.

Clove Alliance just wrapped up Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the organization is continuing to find ways to create awareness.

“There’s so much victim-blaming in not only the community but nationwide. Children especially are not believed. They tell somebody maybe almost seven times before they’re believed,” she said, adding being knowledgeable, understanding what rape culture is and knowing to be an active bystander (see something, do/say something) is how the community can start seeing the positive shift in how to properly react to sexual violence.

In addition to volunteering and donating, Noe-Slach said, “It’s so important that our community see the social-norm shift where, if somebody you know and love tells you they were assaulted, you say, ‘I believe you. I’m sorry that happened. What can I do to help?’”

For more information on Clove Alliance, call 815-932-7273 or the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 815-932-3322, or go to clovealliance.org.