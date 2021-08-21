A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The soundtrack of my life

I love music.

While that is one of the most cliché statements one can make, I believe every music lover has their own unique relationship with music. Let me tell you about mine.

I was probably 6 or 7 when I first realized I was taken aback by music. My dad was playing music through the living room stereo system, and I stopped whatever I was doing and thought, “What <em>is</em> this?”

Instead of simply asking my dad what song it was, I instead waited until the song found me again. It did (and it has a million times since), and I came to learn it was “Take On Me” by A-Ha.

That’s part of my relationship with music — I feel the right songs come along at the right time. While I had heard “Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts many times, it didn’t become something that struck a chord in me (pun intended) until my teens. This started a chain of events that led to S & C becoming one of my favorite bands.

My first concert was when I was 8 and went to see REO Speedwagon with my dad and sister. My dad (and somewhat my mom, but she’s more classic rock) is primarily responsible for my love of soft rock music from the ’70s and ’80s.

It’s typically when I hear a song from that genre for the first time I experience that feeling of my heart dropping to my stomach (in a good way) and thinking, “Where has this song been all my life?”

Then, I realize it’s coming to me when it was meant to, and then I proceed to listen to it about 500 times. This has happened many times during the course of my life, and there are a few times I remember as if I’m still there.

Like being in my dad’s car at the ATM when “Diamond Girl” by Seals & Crofts came on and the opening repetition of sounds made my ears buzz. Or taking an online test in college with the radio on in the background when the melodic sounds of “Golden Lady” by Stevie Wonder hit me for the first time.

Another school and another Seals & Crofts moment when I was writing a philosophy paper and “The Story Of Her Love” came on via YouTube. The opening “ooh, ooh, ooh,” made my heart skip a beat — something I still can feel now.

Whenever music comes up in conversation with someone for the first time, I make it very clear I have no musical talent whatsoever. I’m merely an appreciator.

When I was 16, I took a few piano lessons. But when I found out the instructor couldn’t teach me “Steppin’ Out” by Joe Jackson, I ended future lessons. (OK, maybe that’s not the whole reason I quit; it was more because I didn’t believe I could learn how to do it.)

Part of me regrets that decision because I certainly could have learned some neat things (I remember a little bit of “Heart & Soul”). But it didn’t harm my relationship with music.

And that relationship only has strengthened with accessibility to things such as Spotify. As a result of this column, I made a public playlist on Spotify for readers to check out. It includes all the songs mentioned here, as well as others that make my ears happy.

Search “A Taylor-Made Life” to hear the playlist. Happy listening!