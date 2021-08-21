5 Lifelong Learning subjects

Daily Journal staff report

The fall catalog for the Lifelong Learning Institute at Kankakee Community College offers a variety of continued learning courses in five different categories. Additionally, there are live webinars. For more information and to register, go to bit. ly/kcclifelong21.

<strong>Pop culture & fun</strong>

Fall semester courses in this category include: Make Your Own Succulent Arrangement in a Pumpkin; Movie Music Elvis Presley; Movie Music III; Make Your Own Succulent Book Planter; The Pumpkin: A Thanksgiving Tradition; Christmas in the White House.

<strong>Historical lectures</strong>

Fall semester courses in this category include: The Union Veteran in Post-Civil War Era; The Confederate Veteran in Post-Civil War Era; Women’s Suffrage Movement; The California Gold Rush; The Salem Witch Trials; Antebellum Abolitionists (in-person or online); Our Rich Veteran Heritage.

<strong>Planning</strong>

The course offered in this category is titled “I’m Dead, Now What?” and focuses on what individuals want their families to know and have access to after they pass. Topics include general financial planning and estate planning.

<strong>Group Discussions</strong>

Fall semester courses in this category include: Current Event Discussion Group (live webinar that runs from Aug. 25 through Dec. 29); Share a Book/Share an Author: Historical Fiction.

<strong>Hobby</strong>

This category includes a course on playing the ukulele. This is designed for first-time players and runs Sept. 20 through Nov. 8.