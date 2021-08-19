'The Legal View' on display at Harvest View

Harvest View Senior Living will be hosting an opening for the new art exhibit, “The Legal View.” A private opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, with participating artists sharing comments at 6 p.m.

The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 30 with many works available for purchase. All proceeds benefit residents’ programming.

The six artists featured in the exhibition are attorney Dave Baron, attorney Dennis Baron, retired circuit judge Clark Erickson, attorney Ed Glazar, chief circuit judge Mike Kramer and retired associate judge Ken Leshen.

Despite a shared passion for law, their talents are not only found in the courtroom. All are artists in photography and graphic illustration.

<strong>Dave Baron</strong>

Baron was born and raised in Kankakee, and began his legal career in Chicago before he returned to Kankakee in 2017 to work for the law firm of Deck & Baron where he maintains a general civil practice. Baron is also currently an alderman and serves on the boards of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kankakee Development Corporation, Key City Community Development Corporation and Kankakee Riverfront Society.

In addition to his graphic illustrations, he also enjoys writing and has received the Illinois State Historical Society’s Award for Superior Achievement.

<strong>Dennis Baron</strong>

Baron has been photographing Kankakee since cell phones had cameras. He walks to work as often as his schedule allows and is able to capture the unexpected and everyday moments that result from the combination of walking and cell photography.

He has been practicing law in Kankakee County for 44 years and recently ended 32 years on the Kankakee City Council.

<strong>Clark Erickson</strong>

Erickson was a judge in the Circuit Court of Kankakee County for 25 years, from 1995 to his retirement in 2020. He was also State’s Attorney of Kankakee County from 1992 to 1995.

Erikson graduated from Herscher High School and the University of Illinois, both undergraduate and law.

“I developed a strong interest in photography when I took photographer Wayne Baranowski’s adult education photography class at KCC,” Erikson said in a news release. “Wayne was an excellent instructor and I am grateful to him for giving me the knowledge I needed to enjoy taking photographs!”

<strong>Ed Glazar</strong>

Glazar is a lawyer in Kankakee County, and began his legal career in 1980 in the State’s Attorney Office. He also served as chief public defender and now serves in private practice. He was also strategic in the founding of the Veteran’s Court in Kankakee County.

Of all his hobbies, photography is of one Glazar’s favorites. He especially enjoys nature photography.

<strong>Mike Kramer</strong>

Kramer is a graduate of the University of Illinois where he received his B.A., M.B.A. and J.D. degrees. He returned to Kankakee where he was engaged in the private practice of law.

In 2002, he was appointed an associate judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit. In December of 2016, Judge Kramer became chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Judge Kramer was elected chairperson of the Conference of Chief Judges. He also serves on the Illinois Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission, the Committee on Judicial Education, the Illinois Judicial Conference and the Illinois Judicial Bench Book Editorial Board.

In addition to enjoying nature photography, he also enjoys biking the country roads of Kankakee County, hiking the trails of the Kankakee River State Park and playing tennis in Kankakee’s historic Cobb Park. In inclement weather, he plays pickleball indoors.

<strong>Ken Leshen</strong>

Leshen is a retired Kankakee County Circuit Associate judge and a retired public defender and a “mostly retired lawyer.”

In a news release, Leshen said, “I take photographs to help organize the way I see and to remind me of the wonders of the world around me, particularly in these difficult times.”

Following all CDC guidelines, admission to viewing the exhibition is by appointment. For more information on this exhibit, contact Jan Glazar at 815-426-2000 or at <a href="mailto:jglazar@harvestviewliving.com" target="_blank">jglazar@harvestviewliving.com</a>.

Additionally, more information can be found at <a href="https://www.harvestviewliving.com" target="_blank">harvestviewliving.com</a> or <a href="https://www.facebook.com/harvestview" target="_blank">facebook.com/harvestview</a>. Harvest View is located at 100 Harvest View Lane, Herscher, and gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.