Live music this weekend: Aug. 20, 2021

High Anxiety band (copy) (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>KVSO Quartet</strong>

Festival Square, Hill Stage — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>

Perry Farm — 459 Kennedy Dr., Bourbonnais

6:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Rockin’ on the Square — Downtown Manteno

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>

Reco’s Roadhouse — 530 E. Rice St., Gardner

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Kings of Leon</strong>

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Rip-N-Rich Lafaire (DJ/Karaoke)</strong>

Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club — 2672 Chippewa Dr., Bourbonnais

7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Mike &amp; Jess Music</strong>

Copeland’s Roadhouse — 7096 W. Route 17, Kankakee

8 p.m. Friday

<strong>Logan Miller</strong>

Food Truck Fest at Goselin Park — 394 William Latham Dr., Bourbonnais

4 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Food Truck Fest at Goselin Park — 394 William Latham Dr., Bourbonnais

4:30 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Anthony Orio</strong>

Food Truck Fest at Goselin Park — 394 William Latham Dr., Bourbonnais

5 p.m. Saturday

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

The Gould Vault — 618 Gould St., Beecher

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Luke Bryan</strong>

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>High Anxiety</strong>

Cherry Red Roasters — 207 E. Delaware St., Dwight

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Flip Flop Dave</strong>

Game On Bar &amp; Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

2 p.m. Sunday

<strong>The Real Gone</strong>

Cars for a Cause — Water Street, Wilmington

4 p.m. Sunday

<strong>Stoney Curtis Band</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

8 p.m. Sunday