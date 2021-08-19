Live music this weekend: Aug. 20, 2021

<strong>KVSO Quartet</strong>
Festival Square, Hill Stage — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee
<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>
Perry Farm — 459 Kennedy Dr., Bourbonnais
6:30 p.m. Friday
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Rockin’ on the Square — Downtown Manteno
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>
Reco’s Roadhouse — 530 E. Rice St., Gardner
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Kings of Leon</strong>
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Rip-N-Rich Lafaire (DJ/Karaoke)</strong>
Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club — 2672 Chippewa Dr., Bourbonnais
7:30 p.m. Friday
<strong>Mike & Jess Music</strong>
Copeland’s Roadhouse — 7096 W. Route 17, Kankakee
8 p.m. Friday
<strong>Logan Miller</strong>
Food Truck Fest at Goselin Park — 394 William Latham Dr., Bourbonnais
4 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Food Truck Fest at Goselin Park — 394 William Latham Dr., Bourbonnais
4:30 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Anthony Orio</strong>
Food Truck Fest at Goselin Park — 394 William Latham Dr., Bourbonnais
5 p.m. Saturday
<strong>John David Daily</strong>
The Gould Vault — 618 Gould St., Beecher
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Luke Bryan</strong>
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>High Anxiety</strong>
Cherry Red Roasters — 207 E. Delaware St., Dwight
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Flip Flop Dave</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
2 p.m. Sunday
<strong>The Real Gone</strong>
Cars for a Cause — Water Street, Wilmington
4 p.m. Sunday
<strong>Stoney Curtis Band</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
8 p.m. Sunday