A&E's 'Accused' follows 8 more defendants

Viewers can’t get enough of true-crime docuseries. But will they stick around for the process of finding justice? A&E certainly hopes so. It’s introducing the second season of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” (9 p.m., TV-14).

This season will follow eight defendants through every step of the process, from arrest to arraignment to the preparation of their case and the actual trial. To reduce things to reality TV terms, nothing offers a better third-act “reveal” such as a jury deliberation and decision.

In the first case, a retired coal miner is arrested for the fatal shooting of his friend after a Christmas celebration goes sideways. His defense attorney not only has to contend with strong evidence against him, but the failing memory and shaky mental state of his client.

• Jenny wonders if COVID might have provided a smokescreen for a caregiver’s mysterious death on the third season premiere of the Canadian import “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• Shudder begins streaming the horror/satire “Jakob’s Wife.” A placid minister’s wife (Barbara Crampton) finds her marriage stale and her life boring until she puts herself in the hands of a new-age figure, “The Master” (Bonnie Aarons). Murder and mayhem ensue. Can pastor Jakob (Larry Fessenden) woo back his wife in time, or will the whole town be consumed by B-movie gore?

• Another gorefest of the what-the-heck variety, the miniseries “Brand New Cherry Flavor” streams on Netflix. Set in the 1990s, it follows an aspiring filmmaker as she travels to Hollywood only to become consumed in a hallucinatory pursuit of fame at any cost. Featuring aggressive gore on the level of “American Horror Story,” it co-stars Catherine Keener.

Wash this “Flavor” down with a chaser of “Dark Side of the ‘90s” (9 p.m., Viceland, TV-14). Tonight: a glance back at “Baywatch,” an international hit with more than a billion viewers.

• An original series streaming on HBO Max, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” follows black 20-somethings looking for friendship, love and professional advancement in the City of Angels.

• A documentary about the power of a documentary, “Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground” also streams on HBO Max. A follow-up to the acclaimed 1987 PBS miniseries about the history of the civil rights movement, “Hallowed Ground” attempts to parallel contemporary stories of resistance with a historic struggle.

• HBO Max rummages through its vast collection of properties and takes creative license with old favorites to cobble together a late-summer event. “Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special” offers tales of classroom antics, homework and lessons in honesty and cheating from faithful new renderings of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Foghorn Leghorn and other two-dimensional mentors.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Game four of the Little League World Series (6 p.m., ESPN) from South Williamsport, Pa.

• An owl gets testy on “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A racially charged case proves difficult on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Now seen in the Hulu “wellness” satire “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Nicole Kidman stars in the 1997 thriller “The Peacemaker” (8 p.m., MoMax) as a scientist accompanied by an officer (George Clooney) in search of nuclear weapons.

SERIES NOTES

Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC, TV-14): making do (7 p.m.); adventures in baby-sitting (7:30 p.m.) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Blockbusters on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Building a backyard retreat on “Making It” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... An overdue wakeup call on “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Garret and Luna to the rescue on “The Outpost” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Norma’s new digs on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A botched bust comes back to bite Stabler on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “The Hustler” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Sean and Dylan Penn and Crowded House are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Octavia Spencer, Common, Black Thought and Seun Kuti on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Sean Hayes guest hosts Tracee Ellis Ross, Simu Liu and Yola on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Cecily Strong, Patton Oswalt and Jeff Bowders visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Heidi Klum and Ed Sheeran appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).