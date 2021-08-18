St. Rose hosting prayer garden dedication Aug. 27

KANKAKEE — St. Rose of Lima Chapel has been developing an outdoor prayer garden on the west side of the church thanks to the individuals behind St. Rose Chapel Association.

The association meets monthly in order to make decisions — including indoor and outdoor beautification — for the church. Following the 6 p.m. Mass on Friday, Aug. 27, the association will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the prayer garden.

In addition to landscaping from Tholens’ Landscape & Garden Center — and work from architect Jeff Jarvis — the garden includes a cross-shaped brick walkway that is designed with personalized brick pavers.

The association has sold 199 pavers to individuals, families and organizations in 12 different states, and will continue to sell pavers after the dedication. At the center of the brick walkway is a statue of St. Rose, and the woman who donated the money to fund the statue will be a guest at the dedication. Father Lescher will offer a blessing for the garden.

Association member Pam Gall shared a few stories of individuals who have moved away from the area but still keep St. Rose in their hearts.

A man from Virginia ordered $1,000 worth of pavers to represent his entire family. Another man, from California, purchased $600 worth of pavers and dedicated one to his former St. Rose teacher, a nun who died in an accident.

“It just amazes me how everybody’s connected, somehow or another,” said Gall.

“It’s been very fulfilling for the association to see how many people are just still so much in love with St. Rose and so touched by all the memories that are there,” she continued.

Gall also shared that the association is planning to develop more landscaping and plans to continue this process in the spring.

St. Rose of Lima Chapel is located at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee. For more information, go to the church’s website at <a href="https://www.strosechapel.com" target="_blank">strosechapel.com</a> or find the church on Facebook.

WHAT: Dedication ceremony for the prayer garden at St. Rose of Lima Chapel

WHEN: Following the 6 p.m. Mass on Friday, Aug. 27

WHERE: 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee

INFO: strosechapel.com