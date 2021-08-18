KCC offering new fashion class

Kankakee Community College will be offering teens and adult Sewing/Tailoring and Pattern Making classes beginning Sept. 22.

Classes will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

The class will run for three weeks and all students are asked to bring their sewing machines. Non-sewers, beginners, intermediate and experienced sewers alike are invited to take these intensive courses to learn how to professionally sew, make patterns and advance their skills.

The class will be taught by Eric W. Sties Sr. who has over 40 years of professional experience. Sties has worked with Brioni, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren/Polo, Marshall Fields and many others.

For more information on Sties and the course, go to <a href="https://ewsacademy.org/KANKAKEE-COLLEGE.HTML" target="_blank">ewsacademy.org/KANKAKEE-COLLEGE.HTML</a>.