Hulu streams 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

A melodrama shot through with tragedy that’s never afraid to be ridiculous, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is addictive television. A series set at a posh wellness resort, “Nine” invites comparisons to HBO’s just-completed “The White Lotus.” I find “Nine” more accessible precisely because it never seems to take itself seriously.

Both series sport impressive casts.

We first meet the Marconis — Napoleon (Michael Shannon), Heather (Asher Keddie) and their daughter, Zoe (Grace Van Patten). The family clearly is grieving, but Napoleon can’t stop chattering. His dad energy goes off the charts as he describes what a bargain they’ve found in Tranquillum, particularly as they’ve been given a reduced rate to match his modest teacher’s salary. It’s no spoiler to reveal his Pollyanna routine might be the reason Heather seems so miserable.

Other, wealthier clients arrive as well. Melissa McCarthy brings her full comic energy to Francis, an author of popular romances who’s hit a very rough patch. Bobby Cannavale is more than her match as Tony, a mysterious, gruff stranger who is a little suspicious of the place’s New Age trappings. Slightly threatening, Lars (Luke Evans) loads up on junk food before arriving, and fumes when it is confiscated, along with his phone. Jessica (Samara Weaving) and Ben (Melvin Gregg) have arrived in a Lamborghini to work on their marriage, and Carmel (Regina Hall) just wants to lose weight.

To accomplish these goals, they put their lives in the hands of the mysterious Russian mystic Masha (Nicole Kidman). After “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing,” this is the third recent collaboration between actress/producer Kidman and writer/creator David E. Kelley. Her performance here makes the most of Kidman’s strengths and weaknesses. She takes the icy blond goddess to new extremes. With her wavering accent, limited emotional range, piercing eyes and suspiciously flawless skin, it’s hard to tell if Masha is from Moscow or Mars.

Her backstory is part of Tranquillum’s appeal. A successful Russian CEO, she was presumed assassinated and left for dead, until saved by Yao (Manny Jacinto), who now helps her run a refuge for damaged souls.

As the guests already suspect, Masha curates the selective intake, mixing and matching pathologies with sometimes explosive results. When not presiding over her Eden as a Serene Highness, she monitors her guests’ every activity with more cameras than a “Big Brother” house.

Given the rigors of writing six columns per week, I only have seen two of the eight episodes of “Nine,” so I can’t guarantee it won’t derail before the end. But hey, this is a David E. Kelley show. It’s television. Would we have stuck around “Succession” all that time had we known (spoiler alert!) about that ludicrous helicopter ride at the end? But we did. And now we can’t forget it. Welcome to Tranquillum.

“Nine Perfect Stranger” streams on Hulu. The first three episodes are available today. New episodes arrive every Wednesday.

• Baby critters loom large on “Growing Up Animal,” streaming on Disney+.

• An American policeman arrives in postwar Berlin to help rebuild a shattered police force in the new series “The Defeated,” streaming on Netflix.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The afternoonization of primetime continues as an Oprah-approved pop-therapist plies his trade on “House Calls With Dr. Phil” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• A kidnap victim reveals all on “I Survived a Serial Killer” (8:30 p.m., A&E, TV-14).

• A case becomes personal on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Superstar” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) profiles Kobe Bryant.

• “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” (9 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-MA) returns for a second season.

CULT CHOICE

From an alien leader in “Third Rock From the Sun” to Winston Churchill in “The Crown,” actor John Lithgow’s five-decade career has too many highlights to mention, but he made an undeniable early impression as the dance-denying local preacher in the 1984 musical “Footloose” (8 p.m., StarzEncore).

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Hiram spills his secrets to Jughead on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “Family Game Fight” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “$100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Jess’ secrets emerge on “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michael Keaton, Heidi Klum and Vince Staples on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Steve Buscemi and Ed Sheeran appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).