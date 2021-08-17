'Deal with the Devil' on Netflix

The best documentaries have the ability to inspire great scripted dramas. I would be surprised if the subject of tonight’s “Untold” is not already in development.

Unlike most Netflix offerings, the “Untold” sports documentary series does not stream a season at a time but drops a new episode every week. Today’s offering, “Deal with the Devil,” profiles Christy Martin, a hardscrabble pugilist from a forlorn corner of West Virginia who nearly singlehandedly legitimized female boxing in the 1990s. And that was before her life took a turn out of a true-crime novel.

“Deal” surprised me in many ways. I never thought a film would get me to watch, never mind care about, women bludgeoning each other in the ring. And it’s a film where Mike Tyson emerges as an elder statesman — a voice of reason.

The film blends contemporary interviews with Martin, her parents, friends and boxing rivals with sports footage both professional and amateur. Her shy mother seems a bit overwhelmed by her fame and notoriety. Her father, though elderly, still bursts with pride and bristles with a protective spirit for his little girl.

A star athlete in high school, Martin excelled in basketball and formed a close attachment to a fellow female athlete that blossomed into a romance neither could discuss but assumed was obvious to everyone else in their circle. She only experimented with boxing on a lark during college but showed remarkable prowess and promise. A local promoter suggested trainer Jim Martin take her under his wing. He recoiled at first but soon discovered she had a jaw of granite that could take a punch, and she was a tenacious athlete and quick learner. He promoted her under the entirely accurate moniker “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” as they made the local circuit, earning meager paydays of some $60 per fight. Looking for something new, promoter Don King signed up the team, and their purse increased to some $5,000 per bout.

Along the way, she married her trainer and took his last name, despite a 20-year age difference. Martin’s career exploded when she fought as an undercard at a Mike Tyson-Frank Bruno fight in 1996 and all but stole the show — both for the live crowd and the worldwide pay-per-view audience. Even while preparing for his own battle, Tyson could not take his eyes off her and, today, laughingly admits he had been upstaged.

Her fame inspired rivals to cut her down to size, and her husband began exploiting her in ways not always conducive to her health. He insisted she fight Laila Ali, several weight-classes larger than Martin, a decision that left her brutalized. This, combined with her undiminished feelings for other women and a desire to divorce her controlling trainer/husband, would lead to bloodshed and bullets and events right out of a pulp fiction novel.

In both vintage clips and contemporary interviews, Martin has an easygoing nature that was essential to her charm. Never the demure type, she was the tough-girl-next-door you’d be glad to have in your corner. “Devil” can make a good movie for audiences willing to upend the Hollywood fable of the trainer-as-savior and accept that happily-ever-afters only arrive when you accept yourself for who you really are.

