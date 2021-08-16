American pastoral: 'Farmsteaders' on 'POV'

From “Ice Road Truckers” to “Bering Sea Gold,” some viewers love the idea of hard work — as long as somebody else is doing it on TV. There’s probably no harder job than dairy farming, and the repeat “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) documentary “Farmsteaders” offers a thoughtful, poetic look at rural life.

Filmed over five years, “Farmsteaders” follows Nick Nolan, who decided to revive his late grandfather’s farm in southeast Ohio with the help of his hard-working wife, six children and various dogs and cats.

As much as the Nolans romanticize their decision, dairy farming is consistently difficult work, made much more so by the growth of corporate giants that can easily outcompete the Nolans and their 16 cows. To survive, the family turns to cheese-making, adding new expenses and debts, as well as sales opportunities.

Director Shaena Mallett knows her subject. Having grown up on a family farm, she’s well versed in the cycles of rural life. Seasons come and go, and cows must be milked twice a day, no matter what.

Over the course of a quickly passing hour, this beautiful and elegiac work captures the Nolans’ young brood as they grow up before our eyes. It doesn’t shy away as the wrinkles multiply on their mother’s face.

• After its debut on HGTV last week, the Instagram-inspired series “Cheap Old Houses” will drop new episodes on Discovery+ every Monday in August. Like a lot of series I admire, I can find some fault with “Cheap.” Like a lot of smart shows, I wish it could be smarter; most of all, I want more of it. While too many series run too long, the half-hour format doesn’t do “Cheap” justice.

The delightfully enthusiastic Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein travel from one old town or prairie to another in search of treasures. It would be informative for them to talk to some locals about the lay of the land, the history of the particular place and the roots of its architectural styles and traditions, but on “Cheap,” there simply isn’t time.

But I love these two. And I love the fact that they visit the Midwest in the winter and look at houses during snowstorms and frolic across the ruins of America in cheap thrift-store clothes. It’s everything most “shelter” shows are not. It lacks the perky salesmanship that passes for passion on HGTV. These are two people I would actually like to meet.

• Six ice cream experts from all over America compete to come up with a new flavor offering for a well-known franchise on “Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones” (8 p.m., Food Network, TV-PG).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “The Bachelorette” is over. Time for Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A parrot gets on Honey’s nerves on “HouseBroken” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• “Small Town News” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) concludes.