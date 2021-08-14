Wilmington church hosting Miracle Exhibit

Daily Journal staff report

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, St. Rose Catholic Church — located at 626 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington — will be hosting International Exhibit developed by Blessed Carlo Acutis who passed away at age 15. The exhibit is a display of his work.

In a release detailing the exhibit, a representative for St. Rose Catholic Church said, “Acutis was a computer whiz at a young age and had a love for the Eucharist. He received Holy Communion at the age of 7 and didn’t miss daily mass afterwards.”

“He called the Eucharist ‘his highway to heaven.’ This exhibit is a display of his work, documenting the many miraculous miracles of the real presence in the Eucharist that have been approved by the Vatican.”

Love’s Bookstore from Kankakee will also be in attendance with a display of materials available.