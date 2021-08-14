Tutoring offered at Kankakee Library

Tutoring and test preparation will be offered at the Kankakee Public Library next month.

Tutoring services will be for students in grades 3rd to 12th and ages 8 to 18. All subjects will be taught.

Sessions will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Sept. 14 and will be held in the 3rd Floor Suite. Services will continue through the end of the school year (with the exception of holidays and school breaks).

Adults, college students and high school seniors are sought for tutors and a monthly stipend will be offered. For more information, contact Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246.