Starz's 'Heels' sets melodrama in rural wrestling circuit

“Heels” (8 p.m., Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) debuts, an elegiac melodrama set in an old-school, family-run, professional wrestling federation located in rural Georgia. The budgets are low and the arena ancient, but the stakes and passions run high, particularly between brothers Jack Spade (Stephen Amell, “Arrow”) and his younger brother, Ace (Alexander Ludwig, “The Hunger Games,” “Vikings”). After the death of their father, Jack was forced to hold the business together, write the scripts for each week’s show and stage-manage the drama that keeps rural fans buying popcorn (and sometimes throwing it at the stage).

The show’s title comes from wrestling code. Every event involves a hero, or “face,” and a villain, known as a “heel.” It’s as important for the first to get the crowd to love him as it is for the latter to rile them into a passionate hatred. Cast as the glorious blond “Face,” Ace seems impatient to steal the champion’s belt from his brother, a process Jack would rather string along to keep the fans buying tickets.

“Heels” takes a reverent look at the good country people who attend these spectacles and the faded glory of the Georgia countryside. It’s clear to see how the TV series “Friday Night Lights” was an influence on its creation. But that show had room for more fully developed female characters. Here, Jack’s wife, Staci (Alison Luff), dutifully looks after the kids and homemaking all the while knowing she could run the finances better than Jack. Her greatest transgression is to turn her church singing into a “performance.” Mary McCormack (“In Plain Sight,” “The West Wing”) stars as Jack’s business partner, a vestige of his father’s regime, who pretty much keeps to herself when not chasing Ace’s frisky valet, Crystal (Kelli Berglund), out of the locker room.

Drama ensues when a hard-drinking former Georgia talent, Wild Bill Hancock (Chris Bauer), returns as a scout and begins to fill Ace’s head with dreams of greener pastures with a fancier Florida-based federation.

A game supporting cast of undercards and understudies offers the audience a concise school in professional wrestling’s rules of illusion, but the script depicts Ace as too dim-witted to keep the plot straight, even after growing up in the business.

The main fault in “Heels” is its glacial pace and obvious storytelling. Add to that its slow-motion scenes set to mournful alt-country guitar riffs and belabored musical montages, and the pilot runs to 102 minutes, telling a story that should have unfolded in 45. To put that in some perspective, the 1955 Elia Kazan film “East of Eden” starring James Dean also evoked the Biblical tale of Cain and Abel — the entire movie ran 117 minutes.

• The surprisingly moving profile “Val,” now streaming on Amazon Prime, reveals Val Kilmer was not that keen to appear in the 1986 hit “Top Gun” (7 p.m., Saturday, Starz Encore). He found the script “silly” and disliked the movie’s “warmongering.” But, according to Kilmer, director Tony Scott had a vision for the film that transcended the page and made the film experience electrifying for actors on the set and for audiences as well.

After a bout of throat cancer, the star of “Tombstone,” “The Doors” and “Batman Forever” has been reduced to speaking through a hole in his throat, a painful process, awkward for all concerned. He glances back at his childhood and career, captured in thousands of hours of videotape, skillfully edited by the films’ directing team of Leo Scott and Ting Poo.

The film shows both the potential for creating art from shifting through the morass of nostalgia and the pitfalls of trading on one’s past, particularly one defined by so much youthful power and promise. Even if you never cottoned much to Kilmer as an actor or as a star, it’s hard not to find “Val” heartbreaking and humbling.

• The counties north of New York City have seen an influx of residents since the COVID shutdowns. But have some “visitors” preceded them? “Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley” chronicles incursions from other worlds to these leafy retreats, not all of them friendly. This self-described “shock” documentary streams on Discovery+.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• A high school clique becomes the target of a killer in the 2021 shocker “The Virgin Sinners” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-G).

• “Eden: Untamed Planet” (7 p.m., BBC America) visits the Galapagos.

• A celebrity and his fiancee’s way to the altar does not go entirely smoothly in the 2021 romance “Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): How COVID-infected passengers, fleeing a cruise ship, mingled with travelers at busy airports; Kenya’s efforts to teach prisoners their legal rights; driverless truck technology.

• The Mets host the Dodgers in MLB baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

• “Love Island” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) concludes.

• “History of the Sitcom” (8 p.m., CNN) explores the theme of the outsider.

• Sad departures on the season finale of “The White Lotus” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Matthew and Diana share new intimacies on the season finale of “A Discovery of Witches” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

SATURDAY SERIES

Deadly deceptions on “Magnum P.I.” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Gordon Ramsey erupts on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Dirty cops on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Dreams come true-ish on “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Paint storage problems solved on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A search for solace on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Three hours of “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Skinner and Chalmers hit the road on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A power dip on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Judy plays Cupid on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Model students on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Ocean bound on “Wellington Paranormal” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Peter and Lois mix with a younger crowd on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Nicky and Peg take a break from the screen on “Dead Pixels” (8:30 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).