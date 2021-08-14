Sportsmen's Club hosting summer fundraiser

Daily Journal staff report

As a fundraiser for improvement projects, “A Slice of Summer Fun” will start at noon on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, located at 2672 Chippewa Dr., Bourbonnais.

This fundraiser will feature activities for the entire family, including: a Pin High Wiffle Golf Tournament, gun raffle, vendors, car/motorcycle show, basket raffle, bean bag tournament, horseshoe tournament, minnow races, fishing instruction, live music, food and more.

Wiffle golf tee times are 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with the playoff round at 5:30 p.m. where the winner will receive a cash prize. Included with golf tournament tickets are two drinks and a meal in addition to prize opportunities.

If interested in purchasing tickets for the Wiffle golf tournament, call 815-937-0870.