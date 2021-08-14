REEL TALK: 'Free Guy' has humor, heart and intrigue

I haven’t had this much fun at the theater since “Knives Out.”

“Free Guy,” co-written by Matt Lieberman and Zach Penn, takes comedy and a creative concept to new levels in this strange world of gaming and artificial intelligence.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Guy, a bank teller and NPC (nonplayable character) inside a violent video game. His role is to react to the repeated bank heists and brutal killings that occur thanks to the gamers dressed in avatars invading Free City from the real world.

But when Guy sees a woman from afar and eventually meets her, his world turns upside down. He begins to challenge his “Groundhog Day” choices and make some changes. These small ripples forever will change the game called “Free City.”

That woman, Millie (Jodie Comer), is playing the game for a different reason. As a programmer whose technology has been stolen, she is determined to find the clue in this game that will prove her proprietary rights.

Meeting Guy, however, gives her a partner in this game to help right the wrongs. As Guy learns more, he changes, and this not only affects Free City but the controlling real world.

To tell you much more about what happens would spoil the fun of this journey and ultimate conclusion. Suffice to say each and every scene will have you laughing out loud and surprised by all the twists and turns (and cameos) that occur.

What starts out as a comedic mystery becomes an unexpected love story.

“Free City” has it all: humor, heart, mystery, intrigue, social commentary, incredible set designs and jaw-dropping special effects that bring you into this video world. All of this is elevated by actors who are having fun with their roles.

Reynolds is magical as Guy, or as he is deemed “Blue Shirt Guy.” He is a master of comedy with his timing, facial expressions and nuance. We love his character immediately and watch him grow, rooting for him every step of the way while we wipe away the tears of laughter.

Of course, it’s not a one-man show. His best friend and bank security officer, Buddy, is played by Lil Rel Howery, who uses his signature style of comedy but shows us he can deliver another level of persona: that of a scared, insecure NPC and loyal friend. Guy’s and Buddy’s interactions are a sheer delight.

Comer has a dual role as Millie in the real world and that of her gaming avatar. Joe Keery is “Keys,” Millie’s former work colleague who wants to be so much more. Together, these characters navigate the pretend world as it morphs into its own reality, racing against time to prove their technology was stolen.

The cast of characters includes Utkarsh Ambudkar as “Mouser” and Matt Cardarople as “Gamer,” who provides some of my favorite scenes in the film. Taika Waititi plays the offensively greedy CEO of the gaming tech company, Soonami, and he makes us laugh and escape into the movie.

Unlike many superhero movies where you really need to be a fan to appreciate it, you don’t have to be a video-gamer to enjoy every aspect of this film. “Free Guy” is pure fun, stirring up the worlds of reality- and video-gaming and giving us one of the most entertainingly hilarious rom-coms ever.

With its smart and creative plot, dialogue and message, I can’t wait to see this movie again … and again.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars

"Free Guy" is now playing in theaters.