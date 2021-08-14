Pembroke Day: UNITY in our CommUNITY

Between Aug. 26 and 29, Pembroke will be celebrating “UNITY in our CommUNITY” as part of Pembroke Days: 144 Years Strong.

Township Trustee and Chairman Cathy Vanderdyz shared that the event — which typically only consists of one day — has been a tradition since the 1980s. Vanderdyz and the committee had to cancel last year’s festivities due to the pandemic.

“We’re trying to reestablish it, bring it back, give it a new feel [and] give our community a new feel with Pembroke Day to celebrate our establishment of Pembroke,” she said.

As the event shifts from Pembroke Day to Pembroke Days, the committee is adding more to the celebration.

Kicking off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Township Hall — located at 4019 Wheeler Road — there will be the Little Miss Pembroke pageant. This will include three categories, including Princess (ages 3 to 5), Little Miss Pembroke (ages 6 to 12) and Miss Pembroke (ages 13 to 18). Pageant admission is $2 per person.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the children’s parade starts at the four-way by the old Village Hall and ends at Martin Luther King Park. The theme is UNITY Pairs and all float entries must be decorated. Small horses, ponies, bikes and wagons are allowed while ATVs are not.

The parade will be followed by movie night in the park, which is hosted by Jim Rowe, who will be providing snacks. The movie night is for all ages.

“We try and include our youth, we want to let them know that they’re just as important as our adults are here,” said Vanderdyz. “We like to make them feel special and that they have a special part in Pembroke Day.”

Saturday is the Pembroke Day Parade (aka The Big Parade) and Festival which begins with a 10 a.m. lineup at 2110 Road. Horses, trucks and trailers are permitted and it is encouraged to decorate “with community diversity in mind.” The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and ends at Martin Luther King Park where the festival portion begins.

The festival’s theme is “Unity in our CommUNITY, 144 years strong.” Festivities include a car show with antique, classic and new cars. The public will have an opportunity to vote on first-, second- and third-place winners for the car show.

There will be a number of vendors, including craft vendors, and slides and games for the children. There will also be live entertainment in the forms of an open mic and a headlining performance from Pembroke local T. Smooth. His set will be from 4 to 6 p.m.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, there will be a Pembroke Day Service in the park. The Rev. Lake will be presenting the day’s service. Sunday service is the traditional closing event for Pembroke Day.

Vanderdyz said it was a group effort to put together this year’s event and said “it was not just a one-person job, it definitely took a committee to do this. And they have all done a great job.”

All registration forms are available at Pembroke Library, Township Hall, Village Hall and G.G. & M Hardware Store. The committee is asking that attendees who have not been vaccinated wear masks to the events.

When discussing what she is most looking forward to after a year off, Vanderdyz said “just the community being able to come back out and celebrate together. And I really love to see the babies! The children alone is worth doing this.”

For more information, contact Cathy Vanderdyz at 815-953-0268.