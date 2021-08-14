Herscher announces Labor Day Parade's Grand Marshal

HERSCHER — The Herscher Chamber of Commerce and its Labor Day Parade Committee announced that John Branz has been selected as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Herscher Grand Labor Day Parade.

Branz grew up in Saunemin, the son of the late Genevieve and Kenneth Branz, and graduated from Saunemin High School in 1964 where he later served as vice president in 2017 and president in 2018 of the Saunemin Alumni Association.

In 1974, he moved to Herscher with his wife Margo (Hendrix) Branz. He went on to graduate from Marycrest Business College in Kankakee in 1968.

Branz joined Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan Association in 1968 and would move up the ladder before being named assistant branch manager of the new Kankakee Federal office in Herscher which opened in 1977. Three years later he was named branch manager of the Herscher Office.

He was elected an assistant secretary of the bank in 1980. When he retired from Kankakee Federal Savings Bank after more than 33 years in 2001, he was an assistant vice president.

He continued to work for the bank and its successor, Centrue Bank, as a “float” person until 2007. When he completely retired, he had a total of 39 years between part-time and full time with Kankakee Federal/Centrue.

He has been very active in the community and has worked with: the Kankakee Jaycees; the Village of Herscher Zoning Board of Appeals; Herscher Village Board; Herscher Chamber of Commerce; Herscher Townhouses, Inc.; Kankakee County Crimestoppers, Inc.; Kankakee Chapter of the American Red Cross; United Way of Kankakee County; Kankakee Lodge of the Loyal Order of the Moose; Herscher Foundation; Herscher Area Historical Society; Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau; Kankakee County Board.

Branz received the Herscher Chamber’s Community Service Award in 1996. Branz has served as co-chairman of the Labor Day Parade since 1991 and has also been a long-time member of the Labor Day Entertainment Committee.

He has been very involved in his church, Herscher United Methodist, serving as church treasurer, secretary-treasurer of the men’s club, chairman of the trustees and currently is on the finance committee.

Branz was elected the GOP precinct committeeman for Pilot 1 precinct in 2004 and is still the committeeman to this day. He was twice named GOP Precinct Committeeman of the Year by the Kankakee County Republican Central Committee in 2007 and 2016.

In 2005, he was elected to the executive committee representing the Precinct Committeemen from Pilot, Norton, Salina and Essex Townships serving in that position until 2008 when he was appointed vice chairman of the Kankakee County Republican Central Committee.

Branz retired as vice chairman in 2018, but soon rejoined the executive committee to again represent the same Township Committeemen and in 2020 was appointed to the Finance Committee.