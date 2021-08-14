A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: My four sons

In the short time that I’ve been writing this column, I’ve had the opportunity to share some of my favorite pieces of my life with you. One of the most important facets of my life is my pets, whom I’ve previously written about.

On my 25th birthday, I was surprised with a 14-week-old Cockapoo who was a little fluffy thing that seemed unsure about me. He had no reason to be excited to meet me, as he was in a new home surrounded by new people — imagine how overwhelming that would be. I knew once we spent some time together, we’d be pals.

I took him in my arms and he gave me a look that said, “You are weird, please put me back in my bed.”

Instead, I took him outside and let him explore the backyard while I considered names for him. While I had a few great contenders, I kept landing on Teddy because he looked just like a teddy bear.

So, Teddy it was.

He slept most of our first day together, and the next morning I took him to Starbucks for a Puppuccino — I think this was the shift in which he started to like me.

Fast forward to today and he is a 2 1/2-year old bundle of sweetness who wants to be part of everything I do. He and I are pretty inseparable, and there’s nothing better than coming home to a wagging tail.

When I first started dating my now-fiancé, I told him not to be disappointed if Teddy is a bit growly when they meet as he was pretty apprehensive about strangers.

“Don’t worry, I’m the animal whisperer,” Keegan told me.

Sure enough, the first time Keegan came by the house, Teddy took to him immediately. Believing dogs have a good judge of character, I took this to be a good sign for our fairly new romance.

Something similar happened when I first went to Keegan’s house. He has two cats, Beach and Leaf, and the former is more skittish than the latter. I didn’t have much experience with cats, but I knew they don’t like the “HI, BUDDY!!!” energy we give to dogs, so I played it cool.

They both came down to scope me out and let me pet them. Again, I was encouraged.

As time went on, Beach, Leaf and I became very comfortable with each other, and they soon started cuddling on the couch with me during movie nights.

Then there was the night that dog met cats. It did not go well.

Teddy, being the self-appointed protector that he is, thought that Leaf was a threat and scared him off with his barking. I think Beach just got one look at Teddy and hid for the duration of our visit.

Keegan and I were both disappointed. Even though we knew this would be something that would take time, we hoped it would’ve gone more smoothly.

Over the next few months, I would bring Teddy with me every time I went to visit so that the animals would acclimate. They got a little better, but were not friends, per se, when we moved in together.

Cut to today, and Teddy is still chasing and barking at Leaf — but now it’s in a playful way. They’ll chase each other and wrestle for what seems like forever. Sometimes Beach jumps in, but usually, he just watches from the sidelines.

Since these three goofballs were getting along and coexisting well, Keegan and I were extremely relieved.

And, if three pets didn’t make for enough hecticness, we decided to add another to the mix when we saw a Facebook post for an adult (he might be 9, he might be 12 — no one is quite sure) Maltipoo named Toby who was in need of a home.

The next morning, we brought Teddy to Kankakee County Humane Foundation to meet Toby. They sniffed each other out and wagged their tails, and we decided to take Toby home on a trial run to see how things went.

After a few snafus due to Teddy’s difficulties with sharing, we eventually reached a place of cohesion and officially adopted Toby.

Today, they spent nearly an hour play wrestling all over the house. The sharing has gotten infinitely better and the bond they’ve created is a great thing for both of them.

As for the cats they got used to adult Toby much quicker than they did puppy Teddy.

It’s one big, happy animal family.

While we’ve hit our four-legged quota, we as pet parents could not feel luckier.