After her arrest in Myanmar, local musician works to help civilians

Myanmar has been making news headlines for a number of reasons. Its military leader General Min Aung Hlaing recently became the country’s self-appointed prime minister. The general extended the country’s state of emergency until 2023 (up from 2022). In February, the military arrested civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, declared a state of emergency, and took over the government.

Many have protested these changes and Myanmar is no stranger to protests, so the current demonstrations are nothing new. Bradley-based musicians Mykel Boyd and Seah know this all too well as they use their art to help protesters overseas.

In June, they released “Make Noise Myanmar 2,” which is their second compilation album. It is a mixtape-style compilation put together for the purpose of raising awareness about what is happening in Myanmar and raising money to support the resistance movement.

“All of our friends that are artists and musicians that are there, you know, when a dictatorship takes over and sends tanks down the street, as artists you want to help your fellow artists,” said Boyd. “That’s pretty much the inspiration. That and just being against that kind of thing in general.”

Boyd mentioned that, despite having friends in the country, the pair is outspoken about issues in Myanmar because Seah was arrested in 2011 during an artists’ demonstration.

Seah’s friend, Mo, had received funding from a foundation that supports artists in fascist countries. Mo decided to organize an event where he would take five performance artists from Myanmar to Malaysia to perform a series of shows. They would then go back to Myanmar to perform the same shows.

While performing in the Myanmese city of Mandalay, Seah and her friends were stopped by officials.

“We were taken to a local police station — never told that we were arrested, never told that we had done something illegal,” said Seah, who had been stopped in the middle of a dance performance in the street. “Instead we got questioned a lot about the meaning of what we were doing.”

“I think what it was is that they didn’t understand what we were doing,” she continued. “And when you can’t understand something, you can’t control it, right?”

Over the next few days, Seah — along with her friends who had also been arrested — were brought to a military barracks outside of town. She said she was held in rooms with gun-carrying military members who would separate Seah and her friends for statements.

Eventually, they were taken to Kuala Lumpur and were officially deported.

Because the country doesn’t practice due process, officials can arrest and detain with no reason given — something that happens frequently to civilians.

Due to civil disobedience and military officials in the streets, it is causing major traffic issues. This has become an issue with COVID, as the delta variant is increasing case numbers and patients are unable to get to the hospital.

The history that has led to where Myanmar is today is a long and detailed one, starting with Myanmar (formerly Burma) being a British colony. Seah shared some of Myanmar’s story and explained that its history, coupled with her experience, has put her artistic focus on helping artists in the country.

“We’ve been selling prints from different artists in Myanmar and sending the money back to the artist and their families and diverting funds to other friends to help feed people,” Seah said, explaining that the funds from her album compilation with Mykel is also going towards these efforts.

The album released June 4 and was inspired by the amount of support they received from the first compilation they curated. For this second compilation, 77 international artists helped, featuring many new compositions made especially for this release.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.makenoisemyanmar.bandcamp.com" target="_blank">makenoisemyanmar.bandcamp.com</a>.