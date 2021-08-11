Why do stars pretend to be normal?

The hardest role a famous actor can play is him- or herself. It’s a performance few demand or enjoy.

On new series “Family Game Fight” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), real-life married couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard play along with their adopted “families” as they compete in contrived games and outrageous situations. In one way, this is just another example of the celebrification of game shows. In another, it reflects the descent of celebrities to mere mortals, deglamorized and ordinary. Where’s the fun in that?

Celebrities of yore existed on a more celestial plain. They were popular precisely because they were unreal. Most fans were well aware the tinsel in Tinseltown was phony, but they idolized Clark Gable, Rita Hayworth and Cary Grant because they seemed unreachable. It’s more difficult to be entertained, distracted or transported by someone who tries to act as though they are “normal.” And it’s also a little dangerous.

People are likely to resent a star who comes down to Earth. It’s as if they were slacking on the job. No one was thrilled in the 1970s when Jane Fonda decided to live in a “normal” house with Tom Hayden. Elizabeth Taylor faced savage rebuke when she stopped playing Elizabeth Taylor. John Belushi portrayed her as an obese woman savagely attacking a piece of chicken. “Pink Flamingos” star Divine cracked, “All my life I wanted to look like Elizabeth Taylor. Now Elizabeth Taylor looks like me.” Liz got the message and lived out her last decades as the celebrity everyone expected her to be.

A wandering star also can seem condescending. In “Mr. Corman,” a new series streaming on Apple TV+, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a sad-sack schoolteacher and failed musician. It’s one thing for a capable actor such as Gordon-Levitt to portray such a character. But he wrote, directed and created the show. With all due respect, Gordon-Levitt has been appearing on TV shows since he was 7. He became a full-fledged “Third Rock from the Sun” star at 15. What could he possibly know about being a miserable civil servant?

Bell and Shepard are hardly the first bold-faced names to appear on a game show. But time was, stars were the host, or at least on the panel, reigning over the proceedings with exalted grace. Well-coiffed game show panelists such as Kitty Carlisle or Dorothy Kilgallen never would dream of palling around with contestants. Nor would contestants expect that. They expected mysterious creatures from another realm, ambassadors to glamour.

After palling around in the dunk pool, Bell and Shepard still go home to their celebrity lives. I’m not sure what viewers get out of it.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Phillies host the Dodgers in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

• “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).

• One of the reasons the 40th anniversary of MTV passed without much fanfare or affection is it has become the kind of network that fills up its schedule with series such as “The Challenge” (7 p.m., TV-14), now in its 37th season.

• Archie leads a posse to round up escaped convicts as the fifth season of “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) resumes.

• “Superstar” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) profiles Whitney Houston.

CULT CHOICE

Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel and Ann Miller star in the 1953 adaptation of the Cole Porter musical “Kiss Me Kate” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G), itself an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” The movie was released in 3-D, and some think it was the best example of that short-lived gimmick.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Love Island” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A newcomer won’t fit in on “HouseBroken” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Confusion on “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Skipping the big test on “Duncanville” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A rookie roils the team chemistry on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Home invasions on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ryan Reynolds, Joel Kinnaman and Holly Humberstone on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Andy Samberg, Hannah Waddingham and Tom Odell visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Regina Hall and Moby appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).