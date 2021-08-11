Best Bets: Week of Aug. 11 - 17

<strong>Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods</strong>

After a successful inaugural event in 2019, Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods will return for a second festival in Manteno. Presented by Project Headspace and Timing, the event is designed to bring awareness to the needs of veterans.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14, at the Square on Second in Manteno, the event is free and open to the public.

The event will consist of a car show, Strongman competition, craft vendors, live music, BBQ and beer tasting and a mental health and veteran resource fair.

“The goal was to create a family-friendly event where people could get together and learn about all of the different ways their community members work on their mental health,” Eric Peterson, president and founder of Project Headspace and Timing, said in a news release.

“There will be mental health/substance abuse treatment providers there, holistic medicine craft vendors, fitness centers and more in attendance to show how many different ways there are to take care of yourself,” Peterson said.

>> <a href="http://projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">projectheadspaceandtiming.org</a>, Facebook @ProjectHeadspaceAndTiming

<strong>Glad Fest</strong>

Starting today, the Gladiolus Festival will return to Momence for its 83rd year. This year’s theme is “Find Your Gladventure,” and the festival runs through Aug. 15.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. today with the Princess and Queen Coronation at the high school football field. The five days of events include parades, live music, flea market and craft shows and much more.

Along with Saturday’s market, there will be a car show. Sunday’s market will feature a tractor show hosted by the FFA. A variety of food vendors will be on Island both days.

During the festival, there will be a number of parades, starting with the 6:30 p.m. kids parade Thursday. At 6 p.m. Friday is the Main Street Parade, and at 3 p.m. Saturday is the Grand Street Parade.

“The parades are some of the best in the area,” said Lorri Simpson, the festival’s co-president. “We have a lot of high school bands that march, and the South Shore Drill Team is coming back.”

The festival started as a way to celebrate the community’s many gladiolus growers.

>> <a href="https://www.gladfest.com" target="_blank">gladfest.com</a>

<strong>10 Minute Play Festival</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, see 10 plays for $10 at Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, located at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.

Both nights are filled with three staged plays written by adults, two staged plays written by young people and five staged readings. KVTA received submissions from all over the country, as well as locally.

The winning plays will be announced the night of the event, and guests can also vote on an Audience Choice Award winner. A Youth Division has been added for this year’s festival.

Tickets are $10 each (cash or check payments only) and are currently on sale at Joy’s Hallmark and King Music. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

>> <a href="https://www.kvta.org/10-minute-play-festival" target="_blank">kvta.org/10-minute-play-festival</a>.

<strong>Young Entrepreneur Expo</strong>

Kankakee County Community Services, Inc. is hosting an event during the Eastside Farmers’ Market where young entrepreneurs ages 6 to 19 can present their product or service.

Each participant will be given a booth and will have 3 to 5 minutes to present. The event will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at 657 E. Court St.

The event is free and open to the public. Sign up for a presentation by visiting <a href="https://bit.ly/kccsi-entrepreneur" target="_blank">bit.ly/kccsi-entrepreneur</a>. There is an option to sponsor youth and can be done by calling Portia at 815-922-3314.

>> <a href="https://bit.ly/kccsi-entrepreneur" target="_blank">bit.ly/kccsi-entrepreneur</a>

<strong>Kankakee Podcast live</strong>

During the Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods event Saturday in Manteno, radio personality Jake LaMore will be on-site to record a live episode of his show, “Kankakee Podcast.”

From 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the Square on Second, attendees will have the first-ever opportunity to watch, listen and participate in a live recording of the podcast.

The podcast began this past May and focuses on different topics and stories dealing with the history of Kankakee County.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a really long time,” LaMore said regarding the podcast’s release. “With podcasting being the way it’s been growing, I just saw a really good opportunity, and it was an excuse to push myself to get more involved with the community.”

>> <a href="https://www.kankakeepodcast.com" target="_blank">kankakeepodcast.com</a>