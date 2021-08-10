'Untold' and 'Fantasy Island' debut

Netflix muscles into ESPN’s “30 for 30” niche with “Untold,” a series of sports documentaries offering a broader perspective on widely reported controversies that allows athletes to tell their sides of the story.

Unlike most Netflix series, “Untold” will not stream all at once but will drop new episodes on successive Tuesdays. During its season, it will reflect on the Olympic career of Bruce, now Caitlyn, Jenner; the struggles of boxer Christy Martin and tennis player Mardy Fish; and a renegade band of hockey players taking orders from the son of an alleged mob boss.

“Untold” kicks off with “Malice at the Palace,” recalling an infamous brawl between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons and rowdy Detroit fans. After the brawl, a media consensus instantly condemned the players and declared a “thug” mentality had been injected into the NBA by way of a hip-hop lifestyle. What emerges here is much of the violence was precipitated by Pistons fans, many of them drunk and white.

Sports media dismissed fan misbehavior as “passion” as it singled out Black “villains” as a threat to “civilized behavior.” The film looks at the event and its overheated coverage as part of a deeper American pathology and a deep-seated fear of unconstrained Black men.

“Malice” juxtaposes talking-head interviews some 15 years removed from events with manic footage brilliantly edited for kinetic effect. At the same time, these shifts in pace can be exhausting, particularly because “Malice” rattles on for about an hour and a half with a story that could have been told in half that time. From the makers of the (overlong) docuseries “Wild Wild Country.”

• Ready for a new “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14)? Actress and singer/songwriter Roselyn Sanchez (“Devious Maids,” “Grand Hotel”) stars as Elena Roarke. A framed portrait of Ricardo Montalban establishes her as the old host’s niece. And she projects the crisp formality of her uncle.

With the CW having ransacked the Aaron Spelling canon, there’s no reason not to offer this fourth iteration on a camp classic. Malcolm McDowell (“A Clockwork Orange”) appeared in an ABC reboot in 1998.

Spoiler alert: There’s no one to inherit Herve Villechaize’s diminutive role or his tag line, “Da Plane, da plane!”

For all of the unoriginality, you can’t say the makers of “Fantasy” haven’t doubled down on weirdness. The opening episode concerns an elderly couple who find a fountain of youth, where the terminally ill wife has a sapphic (re)awakening that comes as a shock to her husband of 50 years. And an aging local news anchor works through her food issues by way of a patricidal pig roast. Help yourself.

• A startup in Utah, the Beehive State, has far more buzz than capital as “The Profit” (9 p.m., CNBC) enters its eighth season.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Coverage of Little League Baseball regionals (6 p.m., ESPN) continues.

• Summer vacation plans on the second season premiere of “DC’s Stargirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

• “Frontline” (8 p.m., PBS) looks into a Miami case that might represent al-Qaida’s most ambitious plot since 9/11.

• A shootout at the border on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Alabama takes on Michigan in quarterfinal action on “College Bowl” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Old salts share stories on “Deadliest Catch: Roughest and Toughest” (9 p.m., Discovery, TV-14).

• “Hard Knocks” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) opens its 16th season in the Dallas Cowboys’ preseason training camp.

CULT CHOICE

A suburban couple (George Segal and Jane Fonda) turn to crime in the 1977 satire “Fun With Dick and Jane” (9:30 p.m., TCM). Part of a daylong salute to Segal, who died March 23.

SERIES NOTES

Back to Kabul on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Lords of the ring on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Jealousy on “Home Economics” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Dan’s mixed feelings on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Worries about Jordan on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Dre feels stifled on “black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Barbra Streisand, Marlon Wayans and Snoh Aalegra on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Smith visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Ben Platt appears on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).