Debuts for 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Cheap Old Houses'

The decidedly low-key and sardonic teen comedy “Reservation Dogs” streams its first two episodes on FX on Hulu today. The half-hour series marks a number of television milestones. It’s the first TV series written, acted, scripted and made by Indigenous Americans and the first made entirely in Oklahoma.

The Dogs consist of four wayward teens and petty thieves: Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), the handsome and hesitant leader; the bitter but essentially romantic Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs); laconic tough girl Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), a crazy, mixed-up kid along for the ride and ready for anything.

They’re first seen boosting a snack truck from a local convenience store and selling it to some meth dealers, who seem to take pity on such amateur juvenile delinquents. Elora counts the money and the days until they can flee their squalid environs for California. The shambling quartet mourns the loss of their friend, dead a year, a fatality Elora attributes to their soul-crushing community.

Presented without sentimentality, “Dogs” shows Native American life as an exotic offshoot of widespread American poverty and alienation, a world of substance abuse, broken families and lack of opportunity. It also presents a peculiar pastiche of cultural influences. The show’s title, concept and costumes offer an obvious nod to Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 classic “Reservoir Dogs.” The music bounces back and forth between reservation variations on hip hop and a soundtrack provided by an “old school” DJ who kicks things off with Iggy Pop.

The comedy has no place for notions of the noble Indian. It seems most comfortable in its goofiness. A mystical spirit guide appears to Bear to remind him of his duty to his people. He’s also the most slapstick depiction of a Native American warrior since “F Troop.” As in the best coming-of-age comedies, the show is at its strongest when the quartet are together, sharing their dreams and frustrations, fears and regrets.

• Based on an Instagram sensation, “Cheap Old Houses” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., HGTV) follows enthusiasts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein as they scour America for interesting bargains. With the average house going for about $300,000, they define “cheap” as $150,000 and find remarkable places well below that price.

In the debut, they go well north of Albany in upstate New York to discover a house unchanged since the 1950s, a restored schoolhouse and a Victorian with remarkable promise and almost all of its original interior details.

The hosts have an obvious zeal and affection for their subject, and a clear knowledge of houses and salvage. Boosters of sorts for the old-house restoration experience, they don’t dwell on the reasons why these homes remained bargains. What are these old towns like? Not everyone wants to live in a hipster’s Instagram feed. What was the original purpose of these enormous places? How were they heated? And what do you do with such huge piles if you don’t have a big family and 19th-century servants to fill (and maintain) them?

After this cable debut, “Cheap” will stream new episodes on Discovery+ every Monday in August.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Have we already reached “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) finale?

• The Coyote woos Honey on “HouseBroken” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Encounters with a whistle-blower on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).

• “Super Heists” (9 p.m., CNBC) recalls the well-laid plans of ambitious thieves. First up: a scheme to steal Nixon’s slush fund.