Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods returns for 2nd year

After a successful inaugural event in 2019, Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods will return for a second festival in Manteno. Presented by Project Headspace and Timing, the event is designed to bring awareness to the needs of veterans.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14, the event will be held at Square on Second in Manteno. It is free and open to the public.

The event will consist of a car show, strongman competition, craft vendors, live music, BBQ and beer tasting and a mental health and veteran resource fair.

“The goal was to create a family-friendly event where people could get together and learn about all of the different ways their community members work on their mental health,” said Eric Peterson, president and founder of Project Headspace and Timing, in a news release.

“There will be mental health/substance abuse treatment providers there, holistic medicine craft vendors, fitness centers and more in attendance to show how many different ways there are to take care of yourself,” Peterson said.

For more information, go to <a href="http://projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">projectheadspaceandtiming.org</a> or to Facebook @ProjectHeadspaceAndTiming.