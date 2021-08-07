Glad Fest turns 83, returns to Momence

MOMENCE — Starting Wednesday, the Gladiolus Festival will return to Momence for its 83rd year. This year’s theme is “Find Your Gladventure,” and the festival runs through Aug. 15.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with the Princess and Queen Coronation at the high school football field. In the past, participants would run an election and campaign for the crown.

“We changed all of that because it became more of a popularity contest,” said Lorri Simpson, the festival’s co-president.

Now, participants answer an essay prompt and are not judged on spelling and grammar but on the sincerity of the essay, which typically is related to the festival.

“It’s really touching as they introduce the candidates, they read part of what they’ve written,” Simpson said.

The coronation is the start of five days of events, including parades, live music, flea market and craft shows and much more. Simpson said a can’t-miss event is the flea, craft and antique market on Saturday and Sunday at Island Park.

Because the festival has been running for more than eight decades, many of the recurring vendors have retired. However, there are a large number of new vendors who will be on site.

Along with Saturday’s market, there will be a car show. Sunday’s market will feature a tractor show hosted by the FFA. A variety of food vendors will be on Island both days.

During the festival, there will be a number of parades, starting with the 6:30 p.m. kids parade Thursday. At 6 p.m. Friday is the Main Street Parade, and at 3 p.m. Saturday is the Grand Street Parade.

“The parades are some of the best in the area,” Simpson said. “We have a lot of high school bands that march, and the South Shore Drill Team is coming back.”

Simpson said the biggest change to the festival during the past 83 years is floats in the parade from local businesses have become less intricate. She said Baker & Taylor used to close up shop for two days in order to build their float — something that likely never would happen today.

She also said there is only one gladiolus grower in the area, but there used to be many, which is what inspired the festival to “celebrate all of the glad growers in the area.”

“From what I’ve heard, they used to throw away the flowers, and the glads were grown for their bulbs,” she said. “They would sell the bulbs, but the flowers were like waste, so they started putting them on floats.”

When reflecting on the festival’s past, Simpson shared she has been on the board for 23 years, and her grandfather served on the board in the early days of the festival.

“My grandpa was on the board. I have a brochure from the ninth festival [when] he was listed as the secretary,” shared Simpson, who said her grandpa’s past involvement isn’t related to her current involvement, but “he inspired my love of the festival.”

“I remember him coming to our house during the festival and giving each of us kids some money for the carnival,” she said. “He would take us on the Ferris wheel and go on rides with us. You could tell he loved it.”

There have been some changes because of the pandemic-related hiatus — including another year off from the 5K river run, which is slated to return in 2022 — but Simpson and her team look forward to returning Gladiolus to Momence.

“We have a committee of about 20 people, but it takes about 100 people and volunteers [who] help us pull this off,” Simpson said. “It takes a whole lot of people, and we’re all so grateful for everybody [who] steps up and helps us out.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.gladfest.com" target="_blank">gladfest.com</a>.

• Princess & Queen Coronation

• Kid’s Parade

• Glad Run for Children

• Dance in the Light Performance

• Parade of Old Cars

• Main Street Parade

• Carnival

• Beer Garden

• Car Show, Flea, Craft and Antique Market

• Grand Street Parade

• Glad Fest 31 Day Early Bird Raffle Drawing

• Tractor Show

• Tractor Games

• Bean Bag Tournament

• Kiddie Tractor Pull

For a full list of events and times, visit <a href="https://www.gladfest.com" target="_blank">gladfest.com</a>.