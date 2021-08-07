A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Date night at 'The Office'

In a previous life (aka in my early 20s), I worked as a public relations rep for many different clients in many different industries. One of my clients developed this completely immersive virtual reality experience, where you put on a headset and backpack and run around a course with other players to accomplish virtual tasks.

I went to this facility a number of times for promotional events and had a blast each time I got to try out the technology.

Shortly after Keegan and I moved in together, he got an at-home VR set and we spent hours immersing ourselves in other worlds while never having to leave the spare bedroom.

I told him about my former client and said we’d have to go on a date there sometime. Being that this was last summer when COVID was in full swing, the idea was put on the backburner for “someday.”

Last month when we felt more comfortable with going places and doing things, I decided to plan a surprise date night where we’d go to the VR facility and dinner. The night before, we fell into a game of 20 questions, and Keegan tried to guess the activity we were doing.

Because he has an admitted “bad memory,” I figured our year-old conversation about VR would’ve been lost somewhere in his brain. My assumption proved right that night as he gave up on guessing.

The next morning, he woke up and said, “I had a dream that made me realize where I think we’re going.”

Sure enough, his subconscious came in at the 11th hour and reminded him of the VR conversation.

I actually was glad he guessed the surprise so I could share some things to prepare for.

We got there and checked in for our reservation then met our masked-up teammates who had experience playing.

They took it a bit too seriously and that, coupled with the fact there were some changes made to the game that made it a bit tricky for a new player (and the uncoordinated me) to follow, made it a little less fun than I had hoped.

Keegan enjoyed it, but I think the complexity of the fast-paced game made it fly by so quickly our heads were spinning by the time it was over. Regardless, we had some laughs and enjoyed the technology.

While there, I bumped into one of the people who I used to work with on the company’s account, and she offered to let us try the other version of their VR, which was a horror-themed, ghost-hunting experience. Because I hadn’t tried that one and Keegan and I both love horror, we took her up on her kind offer.

She told us to wait just a few minutes while the other players got signed up, and then they’d divide us into teams.

As we were waiting in the lobby, the other players walked in and one of them struck me as familiar. Because the facility required masks, I couldn’t be sure about my thought, so I whispered to Keegan, “Is that Craig Robinson?”

He followed my eyeline and said he wasn’t sure, either, because of the mask. When maybe-Craig walked by us, he said with a voice we’d recognize anywhere, “How’s it going?”

And that’s when we realized we were about to compete in VR with Darryl Philben from “The Office.”

This was an unexpected surprise for the surprise date night. Keegan and I were talking quietly to each other about whether we should approach him after the game to say hi and ask for a photo. Because we knew Robinson had attended our alma mater, Illinois State, we figured that would be a good way to strike up conversation.

After an undeniably awesome 40 minutes in a world of ghosts (this game blew the other out of the water), we went up to our opponent to say hello to a fellow Redbird.

He chatted with us and was kind enough to take a photo with us, something we kept looking at during our dinner.

Aside from the celeb-sighting, we had a lovely date night. Meeting Robinson did make it extra special, not so much because I love “The Office” but because I love the idea we wake up every morning without knowing what the day has in store for us.

This concept, of course, is not always positive, but I do think it’s part of life’s beauty. And, I hope something unexpected makes you happy today.