5 must-do events at Glad Fest

The 83rd annual Momence Gladiolus Festival kicks off Wednesday. Here are five can’t-miss events during the five-day festival.

<strong>Annual Raffle</strong>

The 31 Day Raffle returns alongside the festival, and tickets are being sold now. Tickets will be sold at the coronation, the flea markets and on the parade route. At 10 p.m. Saturday, two tickets will be pulled at random for prizes. Tickets will continue to sell until the end of September or until they sell out. Starting Oct. 1, participants will have 31 chances for their ticket to be pulled in order to win a prize. For more information on the raffle, go to gladfest.com, and click “31 Day Raffle.”

<strong>Parade</strong>

Three parades will take place during the festival, including the kids parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Main Street parade at 6 p.m. Friday (after the 5:30 p.m. parade of old cars) and the Grand Street parade at 3 p.m. Saturday. High school marching bands will participate, as well as the Best We Could Do Band, which is made up of a group of musicians who used to be in high school marching band. They march in the parade and play music.

<strong>Coronation</strong>

The annual Princess and Queen Coronation will kick off the festival at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event at the high school football field is free and open to the public. As candidates are introduced to the audience, they will have a chance to read from their coronation entry essays.

<strong>Live music</strong>

At 9 p.m. Friday in the beer garden, High Anxiety will be performing.

For the first time at Glad Fest, South Side Social Club will be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden.

<strong>Cornhole tournament</strong>

Closing out the festival is the cornhole tournament, which starts with registration at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bags fly at noon, and the tournament is held at the beer garden/River Street Stage on East River Street. There are advanced and amateur divisions, and cash prizes are presented to first, second and third place in each division. To sign up, call John at 815-450-0247.