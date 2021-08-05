Live music this weekend: Aug. 6, 2021

<strong>Editor's note:</strong> This article has been updated for the following correction: The John David Daily Band will be performing at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>

Peotone American Legion — 109 E. North St., Peotone

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>The Simsons</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Rich's Tap/Buckhorn — 25 Dixie Hwy, Momence

8 p.m. Friday

<strong>Little Giant</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

8 p.m. Friday

<strong>Improper Dose</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

9 p.m. Friday

<strong>45th Anniversary Street Party — Featuring Back Paiges & Mellencougar</strong>

Iroquois Café — 101 Main St., Iroquois

5 p.m. Saturday

<strong>South Side Social Club with Chris James</strong>

The Hideout — 3159 N 3200 Rd. E, Beaverville

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>High Anxiety</strong>

Aroma Park Boat Club — 199 Boat Club Rd, Aroma Park

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Any Given Weekend</strong>

Village Pub — 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The John David Daily Band</strong>

Clifton Fun Days — 350 E. 4th Ave., Clifton

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Crawford’s Daughter</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The Jib Brothers Band</strong>

Gallagher’s Pub — 160 E North St., Manhattan

2 p.m. Sunday

<strong>Thomas Ian Nicholas Band</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

5 p.m. Sunday

<em>For a schedule of live performances this weekend at the Kankakee County Fair, visit <a href="https://www.kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">kankakeefair.org</a>.</em>