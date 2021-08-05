Life is a 'Cabaret:' Acting Out Theatre Co. returns to River Road Park

Friday and Saturday night, the Acting Out Theatre Co. stage in Kankakee’s River Road Park will come alive again after a 2020 hiatus due to COVID.

At 8 p.m. each night, “Ghost Light Cabaret” will entertain as the sun sets over the river. The show honors the 10th year of the company, and includes numbers from 19 different musicals — 10 of which are from former Acting Out productions.

While the stage went unused last summer, the ghost light awaited the return of cast and crew.

The term ghost light is from Shakespearean times where the stage would feature a light to keep away ghosts. Now, it’s used to keep crew members from tripping.

“The ghost light has been waiting for us, it’s been on this entire time,” said Acting Out Theatre Co. president Sharon Richardson, as she explained the inspiration for the production’s theme. “The theaters are dark, but the ghost light is on.”

“Ghost Light Cabaret” begins as the Master of Ceremony, played by Kyle Cassady, of Bourbonnais, switches off the light, allowing for colored stage lights to set the scene. At the end of the show, the ghost light will return because “it’s going to wait for us for the next time,” explained Richardson.

Cassady, who has been with the company since 2013, said that the show is all about variety.

“There’s classical, old-school musicals, there’s stuff from ‘Hamilton.’ If there’s one song you don’t like, buckle up because there’s one coming up that you’re going to like,” he said.

Lillian Hurt, of Bourbonnais, plays the Mistress of Ceremony and has been with the company since 2015. She shared that the show is a way to “escape the worries of the world,” noting that cabarets during World War II were a way for audience members to relax and enjoy stage entertainment.

“It’s definitely a fun show,” said Hurt. “We’re going to ham it up and be as goofy as possible because we’ve been stir crazy for the last year-and-a-half to not be able to be together as a community and be in the theater world.”

<strong>Returning to the stage</strong>

The production began in January and, due to COVID concerns, the company had to make some changes to how the show was run. Since each of the 19 musical numbers featured a mix of the 29 total cast members, there were five directors tasked with a few of the numbers. This allowed for smaller rehearsal groups.

Additionally, there will be no intermission during the performances to keep audience members in their spots in an effort to reduce mingling.

In spite of these changes, the cast and crew shared their excitement to be back in a performance setting.

“We’ve just now come together last week as a group, and I’ve missed that,” said Richardson. “So we grew close quickly because theater is a family.”

Cassady agreed saying that being back on stage is like “a breath of fresh air.”

“Sometimes you don’t realize what luxuries you have until something is taken away,” he said.

The stage is set at River Road Park, just west of Pirate Ship Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. both nights and audience members have time to set up their chairs and get snacks and drinks from on-site vendors.

Online tickets are $15 and they’re $20 at the gate. Attendees can still purchase online tickets while approaching the gate.

For tickets and more information, visit <a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a>.

<strong>Showtimes:</strong> 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

<strong>Arrival:</strong> Gates open at 6 p.m. both nights and audience members have time to set up their chairs and get snacks and drinks from on-site vendors.

<strong>Vendors:</strong> Creme of the Crop, George's BBQ, Grapes and Hops, Oberweis, Sweet Street, Philo Collective and LoveALatte Coffee. These vendors will be open until the start of the show.

<strong>Location:</strong> The stage is set at River Road Park, just west of Pirate Ship Park.

<strong>Tickets:</strong> Online tickets are $15 and they’re $20 at the gate. Attendees can still purchase online tickets while approaching the gate. For tickets and more information, visit <a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a>.

<strong>Performers:</strong> Zion Ali, Lauren Beatty, Helen Berdebes, Kyle Cassady, Emily Fernette, Britin Fischer, Lillian Hurt, Tanner Hurt, Michael Keigher, Case Koerner, Gianna Kohl, Veronica Kravat, Sarah Lanoue, Deante Lewis, Seth Lowery, Andrew McBurnie, Kaleb Miller, Chloe Mimms, Thomas Musgrave, Lauren Pueschell, Michael Pueschell, Kaitlyn Rose, Becky Routson, Jacquelyn Sarowatz, Anna Stephens, Elaina Storer, Jackson Thornhill, Isabel Warmoth and Angela Williams.

<strong>Directors:</strong> Brad Benoit, Helen Berdebes, Deena Cassady, Lillian Hurt, Michael Keigher, Veronica Kravat, Michael Pueschell, Becky Routson and Ryan Schultz.

<strong>Pit Orchestra:</strong> Lynnae Bontrager, Tyler Bontrager, Grant Penrod, Josh Ring, Abby Ring, Hannah Kegg, Grace Franklyn, Malik Temple, Amanda Winkle, Eric Penrod and Brad Benoit.