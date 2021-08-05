Bradley Library hosting book sale

Bradley Public Library, located at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, will be hosting a Friends of the Library book sale, starting with a Friends’ Preview from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28, the sale will be open to the public.

The library recently received approval to require only unvaccinated patrons to wear masks while in the library. Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks.

For more information, visit <a href="http://bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>.