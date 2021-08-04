Historical Society announces August events

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Historical Society has announced two outdoor and family-friendly events for August. Events include The Voyageur Classic 5K Run/Walk and a walk at Mound Grove Cemetery.

<strong>The Voyageur Classic</strong>

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Kankakee County Museum — located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — the run/walk is raising funds for the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn – one of the area’s oldest standing buildings that celebrates the French involvement in the history of the Kankakee River Valley: the first explorers and missionaries, the coureurs de bois and fur traders and the pioneer settlers from France, French Canada and Belgium.

The French Heritage Museum is on the National Register of Historic Places and was listed in 1979 as the Lemuel Milk Carriage House.

Age Groups and Award Categories:

Runners: 1st and 2nd overall male; 1st and 2nd overall female; 1st and 2nd 19 and under; 1st and 2nd age group 20-39; 1st and 2nd age group 40 and over. Walkers: 1st, 2nd and 3rd overall.

Participants must be registered by Aug. 14 to be guaranteed a race shirt size. Enter the costume contest by dressing as a Voyageur on race day.

This year, the society has added a virtual option for those that cannot make it to the race site the day of. Virtual participants can complete their 5K anytime between Aug. 14 and 21 and submit results to the virtual results board. Virtual participants are not eligible for awards.

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/voyageur21. Use promo code: LOVELOCALHISTORY for 15 percent off.

<strong>Cemetery walk</strong>

On Sunday, Aug. 29, the “Voices of the Past” cemetery walk will be held at Mound Grove Cemetery — located at 1000 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee. With tour times scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., tour members are asked to arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled time.

This event brings the fascinating history of Kankakee County to life. Participants who visit Mound Grove Cemetery will get a guided history lesson as they are led to grave sites of former residents, portrayed by actors in period costumes, and share something of their lives and times.

Visitors will leave with a better understanding of Kankakee County’s rich heritage through the lives of its residents. The historic people being portrayed this year are: Lemuel Milk, Jenny Milk-Conrad, Frederick Swannell, William Swannell, F.D. Radeke, Anna Radeke, Maria Radeke, Lomira Perry, Warren Hickox Sr., Anna Hickox Bradley and Fannie Still.

This event is made possible through the partnership of the Kankakee County Historical Society, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and Mound Grove Cemetery.

Participants are encouraged to wear walking shoes and be prepared for walking through uneven terrain.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Kankakee County Museum. Cash tickets will be available the day of the event at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Mound Grove Cemetery. Prices are $10 for adults, $8 for adult museum members; $5 for children 12 and under; free for children 5 and under and free for child of member.