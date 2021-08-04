Disney showcases new talent on 'Short Circuit'

Every television viewer with a brain has wondered why, with so much time to fill, networks don’t take a flier on something ... “different.” Particularly in the summer, when viewership is down and repeats are rife. The short answer to that is advertising. Corporate sponsors would rather bet on the predictable. That explains why Freeform is offering viewers their 12 millionth chance to watch “Pretty Woman” (6:30 p.m., TV-14) tonight. If you miss it, I’m sure it will be on tomorrow. Along with another chance to watch “Roadhouse.”

But streaming services are different. Most don’t have advertisers to annoy and do have piles of money and legions of creative people on their payroll. What’s their excuse?

Disney+, too often associated with mega franchises and theme park-inspired movies, actually has channeled the creativity of its employees with “Short Circuit,” a series of animated shorts featuring stories pitched by budding Disney talent.

In “Short Circuit” season two, animators behind big features get creator credits for short works including “Dinosaur Barbarian,” a comic retro-cartoon about an untidy superhero, and the emotionally charged “Going Home,” about a young man’s series of visits to his old hometown that changes a little bit more each time he returns. Directed in contemporary CGI style, “Crosswalk” confronts its law-abiding main character with the ultimate dilemma: a traffic light that won’t change, challenging the confirmed do-gooder to go rogue.

Disney has a mixed history with emerging talent. A generation ago, an up-and-comer pieced together a live-action short movie about a boy who could not accept that his dog had died. He rigged a circuit of car batteries to reanimate the pooch. Shot in lurid black-and-white and laced with dark humor and knowing film allusions, the little 1984 movie was called “Frankenweenie.” Disney promptly fired its director for “wasting” company time and resources and for making a film unsuitable for the kiddies. “Frankenweenie” became a cult classic and its creator, Tim Burton, went on to much success. He and Disney collaborated on a full-length stop-motion animation “Frankenweenie” feature in 2012.

• Two decades removed from her original reality TV notoriety, Paris Hilton returns in “Cooking with Paris,” streaming on Netflix. She’ll show off her disregard for following recipes while joined by her sister, Nicky, a Kardashian and other dizzy, decadent stereotypes.

• Kevin Costner fans awaiting the return of “Yellowstone” will just have to settle for Costner (and Diane Lane) in the 2020 neo-Western “Let Him Go” (6:05 p.m., HBO and streaming on HBO Max). He also stars as Eliot Ness in the 1987 drama “The Untouchables” (6:30 p.m., MTV2, TV-14), written by David Mamet and directed by Brian De Palma.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Cardinals host the Braves in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

• Women’s beach volleyball, track & field and women’s diving set the agenda for tonight’s coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (7 p.m., NBC).

• A morning TV host becomes part of a social experiment in the 2021 romance “New Year’s Resolution” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• In the thick of the 2008 primaries, pressure mounts to define the campaign on racial terms in the second episode of the biographical docuseries “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

• “My Feet Are Killing Me” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-14) enters its third season.

CULT CHOICE

An aspiring actress (Naomi Watts) encounters an amnesiac (Laura Elena Harring) fresh from a car wreck in “Mulholland Dr.” (6:30 p.m., Showcase), writer/director David Lynch’s noirish 2001 ode to the City of Dreams. The film showcases both emerging talent and Hollywood fixtures, including Lee Grant, Robert Forster and Ann Miller, in her final film.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “World’s Funniest Animals: Summer Fling” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Love Island” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Improvisations on two repeat episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG, and 8:30 p.m., TV-14) ... A setback rattles the team on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Match Game” (9 p.m., r, ABC, TV-14).