Caregiver education series held in Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report

The Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet is hosting a Family Caregiver Education Series in Kankakee.

The informative programs will be held throughout the month of September from noon to 1 p.m. at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.

Classes include: Finding Help and Accessing Services on Sept. 1; Effective Communication Strategies on Sept. 8; The Legal How To’s: Guardianship of the Estate and POA of Property on Sept. 15; Hands-On Care: How to Safely Care for Your Family Member on Sept. 22; Alive Inside (Video) on Sept. 29.

Classes will be held in person and online. For those attending in person, masks are required. To register, call 815-523-9919.