Calendar of events: Aug. 4-10

<strong>Aug. 4</strong>

<strong>A Matter of Balance</strong>

Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919</strong>

<strong>Iroquois Memorial Hospital vaccine clinic</strong>

The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Illinois residents age 12 and older at Iroquois Memorial Hospital from 4 to 6 p.m. Appointments at ICPHD are available on weekdays.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-432-2483</strong>

<strong>Aug. 4-8</strong>

<strong>Fair week</strong>

The Kankakee County Fair will be held at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds with grandstand shows, midway carnival rides, and more. Times vary by day. The fairground is located at 213 W. 4000S, Kankakee.

<strong>»</strong> <a href="http://kankakeefair.org" target="_blank"><strong>kankakeefair.org</strong></a>

<strong>Aug. 6 & 7</strong>

<strong>Ghost Light Cabaret</strong>

At 8 p.m. both dates at River Road Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, Acting Out Theatre Co. will present an outdoor musical theater show, featuring many of Broadway’s biggest hits. The rain date is Aug. 8.

<strong>»</strong> <a href="http://actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank"><strong>actingouttheatreco.org</strong></a>

<strong>Aug. 6</strong>

<strong>Firefly Festival</strong>

Family-friendly event with firefly viewing, crafts, s’mores and more. Starting at 7 p.m. at Willowhaven Park Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000E Road, Kankakee. Pre-register to ensure your spot.

<strong>»</strong> <a href="http://bit.ly/fireflyfest21" target="_blank"><strong>bit.ly/fireflyfest21</strong></a>

<strong>Aug. 7</strong>

<strong>Back to School Health Fair</strong>

9 a.m.-noon, Hippocrates Medical Clinic, 606 E. Court St., Kankakee. Physicals, vision screening (appointment needed), health information, food, and giveaways including school supplies. Event is free.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>Make appointment at 815-216-3446</strong>

<strong>Memorial/Scholarship 5K</strong>

At 7:30 a.m., Central 5K Running to Remember is hosting the 2021 Central 5K run/walk in memory of Cody Lehmkuhl. The race will be held at 350 E. 5th Ave., Clifton.

<strong>»</strong> <a href="http://bit.ly/cliftonrun" target="_blank"><strong>bit.ly/cliftonrun</strong></a>

<strong>Community Outreach Parade</strong>

At 11 a.m., Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Outreach Parade. The parade will start at Kankakee Junior High School — located at 2111 Crestwood St., Kankakee — and will end at the church — located at 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-549-2327</strong>

<strong>Aroma Park Luau</strong>

Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, the Aroma Park Boat Club — located at 199 Boat Club Rd, Aroma Park — will be hosting the 43rd annual luau. The event offers a chicken and ribs dinner, live music, raffles and prizes. The event is open to families/the public until 8 p.m. when attendees must be 21 or older.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>15-939-9478</strong>

<strong>Aug. 8</strong>

<strong>5CVOA IHSA Volleyball Clinic</strong>

Registration will be 10:30 a.m. with the clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. clinic at Kankakee YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee. Cost is $20 for non-5CVOA members and free for members. Clinic meets requirements for both level 1 and 2 for officials. Great for new and experienced officials.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>708-516-7273, shannagan@comcast.net</strong>

<strong>Aug. 9, 11 and 13</strong>

<strong>Back to School Sports Camp</strong>

10 a.m. to noon each day. Please bring a water or sports drink. Aug. 9 basketball at Jeffers Park; Aug. 11 kickball at River Road Sports Complex; Aug. 13 spikeball at Splash Valley volleyball courts followed by a pool party in Splash Valley. Camp is for ages 7 to 11. Cost is $25 for all three days.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311</strong>

<strong>Aug. 10</strong>

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919</strong>

<strong>Aug. 10</strong>

Dr. Jon Seals, head of Olivet’s art department, will present an all-day drawing Kankakee Art League workshop. It will focus on drawing skills and techniques.

The class will be limited to 20 people, age 16 and up. Advance registration and masks are required. Member fee $15; guests $20.

Bring your own lunch. Bottled water provided. Set up 9:30 a.m. Class starts promptly at 10 a.m. at the Sims Educational Center, 160 W. River St., Bourbonnais.

Contact teenajami@gmail.com or 815-260-0639 to register, obtain supply list and more information

Aug. 10

From 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Momence on Washington Street, check out the 2021 Annual Cruise Nights Car Show. “Cool Cars Under the Stars” will include cars and trucks this week.

Each event will feature a DJ, giveaways (including $100 cash prize each night and a $250 grand finale prize), People’s Choice Awards, restaurant specials and more.

>> 815-472-3861