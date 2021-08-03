A streamed Olympics and 'live' sports coverage

Look for highlights from men’s diving, track and field and gymnastics events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).

Highlights from the day’s games also can be streamed on Peacock, NBC Universal’s free streaming service. As expected, Peacock has seen a surge in viewers since the games opened. Peacock’s launch originally was scheduled to coincide with the opening ceremonies of the games last summer.

The availability of so much free and streamable Olympics coverage might inspire some viewers to wonder why they are paying cable bills at all. This has underscored the fact much of NBC’s highlights are tape-delayed because of time differences between Japan and the United States. As I have been writing at least since 2013, when streaming emerged in earnest, the availability of programming on demand essentially has disrupted the idea of a schedule. There is no “now” now.

Traditional broadcasters seem aware of this trend. NBC News announced a hiring binge last week, mostly for its digital news divisions. All three major networks offer their nightly news programs on a digital platform, available for those who wait to watch it a few hours later. All three carry major events live as well.

Between Peacock, Tubi and Pluto, a thoroughgoing cheapskate and dedicated cord-cutter could cobble together more hours of movies and series than they possibly could watch in several lifetimes, and that’s not including Kanopy, an impressive streaming library available for free from many library systems.

As often discussed in this space and elsewhere, many traditional media consumers find themselves sticking to traditional cable packages in order to watch live sports. The emergence of the 2020 Olympics as a largely tape-delayed and streamed phenomenon might change that perception.

Ironically, the price traditional broadcasters must pay for the rights to NFL and other packages has been a driving force in the increase in people’s cable bills. And that has turned more people into cord-cutters, particularly the nonsports fans tired of paying for games they don’t watch.

• “American Experience” (PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) repeats profiles of Jesse Owens (8 p.m.) and Joe Louis in “The Fight” (9 p.m.), athletes who emerged from a segregated America in the 1930s to challenge Hitler’s theory of a white “master race.”

Another, more recent “American Experience” profile of Marian Anderson, “Voice of Freedom,” (streamable at PBS.org) discussed how many of the racial codes enacted by the Nazis were inspired by laws on the books in the United States.

• Netflix begins streaming “Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord,” a true-crime documentary about a young German man arrested in 2015 for selling more than 4 million Euros’ worth of drugs from the comforts of his bedroom computer in his parents’ house. His exploits would inspire the German TV series “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).” Streaming, of course, on Netflix.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A tourist in Ireland finds herself in clover in the 2021 romance “As Luck Would Have it” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) profiles the man who would become the 44th president, from Barack Obama’s childhood with a single mother to his work as a community organizer.

• Terrorists open fire at the Canadian border on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

An editor (Jimmy Stewart) falls under the spell of a fetching witch (Kim Novak), part of a Greenwich Village coven (including Hermione Gingold and Jack Lemmon), in the 1958 romantic comedy “Bell, Book and Candle” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). A great Christmas movie that has nothing to do with the holiday, featuring a very groovy tree.

LATE NIGHT

Anthony Anderson guest hosts Christian Slater, Chase Stokes and KEM on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are preempted by Olympic coverage ... Ellen DeGeneres and Wolf Alice sit down on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).