Big dreams, 'Small Town News'

HBO celebrates a vanishing breed. “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump” (8 p.m., TV-14) spends six episodes with the staff of a small television station in the desert some 60 miles west of Las Vegas. The station, its owner and staff emerge as singularly peculiar characters, operating one of the few independent TV stations left in the country.

Much of the drama will remind viewers of their own office life and of the docu-comedy “The Office” as well. As anyone who ever has watched “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” surely knows, folks who work in TV news are keenly aware of their place in the pecking order. Some talents are on their way up to bigger and more glamorous stations; others have descended from higher in the news firmament, and others, not unlike Mary Richards, seem to have made a home and family at their current job.

Among the crises we see is the owner’s decision to build a stronger antenna, a device that will beam the station’s programming into the Las Vegas market, a place he refers to as “the entertainment capital of the world.”

The fact this new antenna will require hours of additional programming appears to have escaped him. And staff meetings to brainstorm new ideas take time from employees already stretched to their limits. Staff rebellions and temper tantrums ensue, something the owner sees as “family” squabbles but might be something more dire.

Similar to the small-town newspaper and family farm, the independently owned and run TV (and radio) station largely has vanished at the same time it has become a fixture in the national imagination. Decades of furious corporate lobbying have relaxed regulations and allowed giant companies to project an ominous sameness on the public airwaves, silencing the kinds of quirky voices found on “KPVM Pahrump.”

• Viewers who found “Pose” compelling should watch the “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) documentary “Pier Kids,” a look at a subculture of gay and trans teens who call New York’s Christopher Street Piers their home. As on “Pose,” many are runaways and throwaways, young people forced to leave their homes because of family disapproval.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Nationals host the Phillies in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

• Coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) puts the emphasis on women’s beach volleyball, track and field and women’s gymnastics.

• A grooming disaster on “HouseBroken” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

• A witness goes missing on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).

• The 2019 documentary “Foosballers” (9 p.m., ESPN2) follows the world’s top table soccer players.

• A woman’s entrepreneurial zest gets her sent to prison on the series premiere of “My True Crime Story” (9 p.m., VH1, TV-14).

• Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton star in director Franco Zeffirelli’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” (9:45 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). A year later, Zeffirelli’s take on “Romeo and Juliet” starring Olivia Hussey became an international sensation. The director’s career staging operas informed his films’ visual opulence. His 1977 miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth” became a television staple of the Easter season. Zeffirelli died in 2019.

CULT CHOICE

Sundance unspools two 1980s movies that introduced a generation of young performers. Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold and Phoebe Cates star in director Amy Heckerling’s 1982 teen satire “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (7 p.m., TV-14). C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Diane Lane star in the 1983 adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel “The Outsiders” (9 p.m., TV-PG), directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Add “The Goonies,” and you pretty much have the decade covered.

SERIES NOTES

May the best man win on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Mike Tyson appears on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Saving Max on “Roswell, New Mexico” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Anti-stress routines on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Sheldon craters on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A lack of snowplows looms large on “The Republic of Sarah” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A difference of opinions on “United States of Al” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Harsh words on “Duncanville” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “The Celebrity Dating Game” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Anthony Anderson guest hosts Margot Robbie, John Cena, James Gunn and PnB Rock, Swae Lee and Pink Sweats on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are preempted by Olympic coverage.