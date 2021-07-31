Upcoming Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce events

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce is working on a number of events to round out the summer. The following events are scheduled between now and Labor Day.

<strong>2021 Chamber Classic Golf Outing</strong>

Starting at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13, the Chamber is hosting the 2021 Chamber Classic Golf Outing at Oak Springs Golf Course, located at 6740 E. 3500 S. Road, St. Anne.

The all-inclusive golf outing is a way for area businesses to enjoy the golfing season and engage with clients and colleagues out of the office. The cost for a foursome is $375, and one golfer costs $100.

This includes green and cart fee, cold beverages, lunch, course snacks, games, prizes and hors d’oeuvres. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. before the noon scramble.

<strong>Members networking events</strong>

From 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26, the Chamber will host “Business After Hours” at Best Western Plus, located at 62 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27, there will be a New Members Lunch at Urban Farmer, located at 655 Mulberry St., Manteno.

<strong>Legislative Reception 2021</strong>

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 2, the Chamber is hosting Legislative Reception 2021. The event will be held at Kankakee County Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

The cost is $25 for a member and $30 for a nonmember. The Chamber and the Kankakee County Farm Bureau are teaming up for the event. Attendees will have a chance to meet state and federal legislators.

For more information on these events and the Chamber, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountychamber.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountychamber.com</a>, email <a href="mailto:info@kankakeecountychamber.com" target="_blank">info@kankakeecountychamber.com</a>, or call 815-351-9068.