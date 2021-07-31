Kankakee Co. fair returning with rodeos, livestock, music

The Kankakee County Fair returns for its 56th year and kicks off Wednesday. Running through Aug. 8, the fair features nonstop events from the time the gates open until they close.

From monster trucks to livestock competitions to the IPRA Championship Rodeo, the fair is fun for the whole family. A new attraction this year is daily performances from the Disc-Connected K-9s, where adorable rescue dogs show off their athleticism by catching intense flying disc tosses.

Fair administrative manager Jennifer Bauer said the dogs are finishing up at the Delaware State Fair and are coming to Kankakee County before heading to Iowa’s State Fair. Coordinating these shows is just one of the many tasks Bauer works on.

“It is year-long planning,” she said, noting they already have begun setup. “You plan, you start and then you end one [fair] and you start planning the next one.”

At 7 a.m. Thursday at the Budweiser Free Stage Pavilion, the Ag Professional Breakfast will be held. According to a news release from the fair office, “the Ag Breakfast is our way of saying thanks to the sponsors of the fair and bringing local business owners, along with farmers throughout the county, to the Kankakee County Fair. [It] would never be such an extravagant experience if they were not involved.”

Each night of the fair, there will be a live band performance at the Budweiser Pavilion. On Wednesday is Audio Express and DJ Ed Gilbert, Thursday is Cosmic Rewind, Friday is The South Side Social Club and Saturday is The Brass Buckle Band. Cowboy Jukebox will be performing Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the antique tractor pull, antique tractors will be on display in the Community Center Building. The tractor pull kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Highlights on Thursday include a variety of livestock shows and a fan-favorite at the grandstand — the School Bus Figure 8.

“We’re looking forward to our extreme school bus demo on Thursday night,” Bauer said.

Weekend highlights include the Monster Truck show, gaming horse show and a rodeo.

Passes and tickets now are available for purchase. The season pass — which includes daily admission to the fair and all of the grandstand shows (carnival separate) — only can be purchased at the Fair Office located on the fairgrounds at 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

Pre-sale daily tickets are available at both Herscher locations of State Bank, Midland State Banks and the Fair Office. Tickets and carnival wristbands also are available for purchase at the gate the days-of.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">kankakeefair.org</a>, or call 815-932-6714.

Events taking place at the 2021 Kankakee County Fair include:

• Livestock shows

• Antique Tractor Pulls

• School Bus Figure 8 Show

• Carnival

• Kidbuck$ Game Show

• Rodeos

• Motorcycle Thrill Show

• Go Karts

• Frisbee Dog Show

• Live music

• Ag Breakfast

• Horse and Pony Show

• Market Gilt Show

• Monster Truck Show

• Demolition Derby

For dates and times, visit <a href="https://www.kankakeefair.org/events/fair-schedule" target="_blank">kankakeefair.org/events/fair-schedule</a>.