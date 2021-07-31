Back to school health fair set for Aug. 7

Daily Journal staff report

Hippocrates Medical Clinic and the NAACP is hosting a “Back to School Health Fair” from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee.

The Illinois State Health Department will be providing Johnson & Johnson as well as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shots. The Bradley Lions Club will be providing free vision screening, and other organizations will be doing diabetic and blood pressure checks.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will be giving out boxes of school supplies, and there will be complimentary hot dogs, chips and fruit. There will be a special guest appearance by NFL player and Kankakee County native Tyjuan Hagler.