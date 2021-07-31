A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A beautiful day in the neighborhood

You can take the girl out of the neighborhood, but you can’t take the neighborhood out of the girl. This sentiment continues to ring true in my mind as I’ve moved further away from the best neighborhood one could ask for.

I’m not even sure I can put it into words, but I’ll give it a go.

For the first 10 years of my life, I lived on the north side of Frankfort Square. Every Friday night, my dad would play softball with a group of guys he met through his sister and brother-in-law who lived about a mile away on the south side of the Square.

I’d go to the games — not so much to support the team but to support the concession stand — and quickly became friends with the kids of fellow ballplayers. After the game, we’d all go to one of the houses of someone on the team, and all the kids would play together while the parents enjoyed adult beverages over lively conversation.

These families all lived in the same neighborhood, and the dads formed the aforementioned softball team — first known as the Chiefs and then eventually the Orange Whips. We already spent a great deal of time in the neighborhood, as we had family there, and my siblings and I are close in age to the cousins who lived there. Once these post-game parties became a weekly tradition, we spent even more time in that area.

One day as we were leaving there to drive the far mile home, I looked out the window to see a corner house that was for sale.

“Dad, we should move to that house,” I said to my father as we drove past.

I was expecting an “uh huh” and then nothing more, but later that night, he called a family meeting in the dining room. My dad, my sister and I sat down with our Dairy Queen Blizzards (a then-staple in the Leddin household) and agreed moving into that neighborhood would be cool. If memory serves, it was about a five-minute deliberation (probably would’ve been shorter had brain freeze not been an issue).

Then, in February 2005, a few months after our one-and-only family meeting to date, we moved from Mary Therese Lane to Harvest Drive.

I was jazzed.

Not only was I within safe walking distance to a bunch of my friends’ houses, but the new house was awesome. It was custom-built by the people who had lived there before, and I loved every detail. There was even a shed in the backyard that was a mini version of the house.

Anyway, our family would live there for the next 13 years and spent many nights bouncing between different parties at different houses. We’d go on vacations with neighbors, and everyone knew each other’s extended families. It was like something you’d see in a movie and think, “That is so unrealistic.” We were all well aware of its rarity, and we always appreciated it.

As with anything else in life, things change as time moves on. People moved and kids grew up, went to college and wound up in other states. My family moved about 10 minutes away from the neighborhood, and eventually, I moved down this way.

Many still live in the neighborhood, and us stragglers still get together when we can. We did so last weekend at the Inaugural Neighborhood Reunion. The three-day extravaganza moved from house-to-house and featured matching T-shirts (orange, of course, for the Orange Whips), a golf outing, games and a lot of laughs.

I still see many of the parents (that’s what us kids — who are now all in our 20s and 30s — still refer to all of the “adults” as), but I don’t see my fellow kids as often because many of them live out of state. It was great catching up with them, meeting their plus-ones and even playing with some of their kids (so wild there’s a new generation).

It almost felt like going back in time, if only for a short while, and reliving the best part of my youth. Sitting on my Aunt Mary’s deck with these people, swimming and laughing, was so commonplace in the early-to-mid 2000s. Now, it’s not as common, so it was such a treat to be back in that place with those people.

I’m so thankful to those who organized the reunion and to those who traveled near and far to attend. I think I speak for all 50-plus of us when I say it was a very special weekend.

I can’t wait for the next one, but, until then, I’ll continue to laugh at memories of riding lawn mowers from house-to-house, knocking each other over while shouting “Gauntlet!” and sneaking into each others’ houses to play many-a prank. I love you all.