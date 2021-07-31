5 must-do events at Kankakee County Fair

The Kankakee County Fair has myriad events planned for 2021, and there is something for everyone. The fair runs from Aug. 4-8 at 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

<strong>Grandstand events</strong>

Starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday is Antique Tractor Pulls followed by Go Karts. At 7 p.m. Thursday is the Extreme School Bus Figure 8. At 7 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, check out the All Star Monster Truck Tour. At 7 p.m. Saturday is the IPRA Championship Rodeo. At noon Sunday, the IPA Truck and Tractor Pulls take off. To close out the event at 7 p.m. Sunday is the Spanky’s Beater Bonanza.

<strong>Ag Professional Breakfast</strong>

At 7 a.m. Thursday, the day starts with a breakfast for agriculture professionals, held in the Budweiser Free Stage Pavilion. The guest speaker is Michigan comedian Andy Beningo. This event is open to the public and tickets are $10 per person. RSVP to the fair office by calling 815-932-6714.

<strong>Disc-Connected K-9s</strong>

Located on the fairgrounds, this international and professional flying disc dog touring show is comprised of the largest collection of the best catching dogs on the planet. Each dog is a rescue with a story as interesting as its athleticism.

Catch the show at 6 or 8 p.m. Wednesday; 6 or 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11:30 a.m., 6:30 or 9 p.m. Saturday; or 11:30 a.m., 2 or 6 p.m. Sunday.

<strong>Twin Stunts — Motorcycle Thrill Show</strong>

This action-packed thrill show features motorcycle wheelies, acrobatics, burnouts, tandems and many more advanced riding maneuvers done by professionals. The twins do each trick simultaneously. Shows take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; 5:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 5:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m., and 3 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

<strong>Kidbuck$ Game Show</strong>

This family-friendly event takes a randomly selected audience member and has them participate in fun, off-the-wall games. The final winner enters the “Kidbuck$ chamber” and grabs as many “Kidbuck$” as possible. Shows take place at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; 5 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1, 5 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1, 3 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.