Livestock champs named at Iroquios Fair

Daily Journal staff report

The Iroquois County Fair took place earlier this month and featured a number of livestock shows and sales. Champions received accolades — in the form of plaque or ribbon — and had their photo taken with Miss Iroquois County, Erin Anderson, and Little Miss Iroquois County, Helena Cluver.

<strong>Grand Champion Steer</strong>

Shown by Taylor Talbert, a member of Danforth Blue Ribbon and Iroquois West FFA brought $10,000. Buyers were Nutrien Ag Solutions, Conley & Scherf Cattle, Donaldson Equipment, Wischmier Trucking, Manahan Farms, State Representative Tom Bennett, Umbarger Feeds, Walder Farms, Federated Bank, Dralle’s of Watseka, Gray Transport, Mowrey Auction Co, Iroquois Farmers State Bank, Duis Farms, Rapp Surface Drainage, Zumwalt Aviation, John & Mary Blake, Terry Burton Farm Management AHW, Chad Markley Farms & Trucking.

<strong>Reserve Grand Champion Steer</strong>

Shown by Adaline Eisenman, a member of Fountain Creek Stitch ‘N Do and brought $4,500. Buyers were Gifford State Bank, United Prairie, Golden Harvest, Dean Eisenmann, JDE Ag, Eisenmann Farms.

<strong>Reserve Grand Champion Born & Raised Steer</strong>

Shown by Raegan Gooding, a member of Sheldon Square Shooters and Watseka FFA was sold for $2,700. Buyers were Nutrien Ag Solutions, Pence Oil Company, Iroquois Federal.

<strong>Champion Market Heifer</strong>

Shown by Alaina Scher, a member of Watseka Wild Clovers and Watseka FFA for $2,000. Buyers were J & J Farms, First Trust & Savings Bank, Forestier Farms, Value Partners, Citizens State Bank, C & C Plumbing & Heating Inc, United Prairie, D & E Insurance, Iroquois Federal Pence Oil Company.

<strong>Champion Angus Steer</strong>

Shown by Brayden Walder, of Fountain Creek 4-H Producers and sold for $1,500. Buyers were ProHarvest Seeds, Nutrien Ag Solutions Mowrey Auction Co, Goodwine COOP, Walder Farms.

<strong>Champion Beef Premiere</strong>

Shown by Ben Schleef, of Woodworth Kountry Klovers and brought $3,000. Buyers were Nutrien Ag Solutions, Iroquois Farmers State Bank, Farm Credit Services, United Prairie, Pence Oil Company.

<strong>Reserve Champion Maine Anjou Steer</strong>

Shown by Gracie Schleef, of Woodworth Kountry Klovers and Iroquois West FFA and brought $3,000. Buyers were Nutrien Ag Solutions, Iroquois Farmers State Bank, Farm Credit Services, United Prairie, Pence Oil Company.

<strong>Champion Meat Pen of Rabbits</strong>

Shown by Owen Pree of Country Kickers and brought $1,000. Buyers were Eugene & Judith Miller, Iroquois Federal, Miller Brothers Farms, Nutrien Ag Solutions.

<strong>Grand Champion 4-H Wether Goat</strong>

Shown by Caris White, of Sheldon Square Shooters and brought $1,100. Buyers were Syngery Seed, AgriGold Hybrids, ProHarvest Seeds, Harpster Farms, State Representative Tom Bennett.

<strong>Champion FFA Wether Goat</strong>

Shown by Weston Lareau of Donovan Ag and Donovan FFA and brought $800. Buyer was Kentland Elevator & Supply.

<strong>Reserve Grand Champion FFA Wether</strong>

Shown by Paiton Lareau, of Donovan Ag & Donovan FFA and Brought $700. Buyers were Donovan Farmers Co-op Elevator Inc, Iroquois Farmers State Bank.

<strong>Grand Champion FFA Pen of Poultry</strong>

Shown by Sam Pree, of Country Kickers and Iroquois West FFA and brought $1,000. Buyers were Nutrien Ag Solutions, Eugene & Judith Miller, Iroquois Federal, Miller Brothers Farms.

<strong>Grand Champion Pen of Poultry</strong>

Shown by Hannah True, of Milks Grove Challengers and sold for $800. Buyer was Chebanse Ag Inc.

<strong>Champion Turkey</strong>

Shown by Riley Klump, of Crescent City Barnbangers and Iroquois West FFA. Buyers were Iroquois Federal, Wheatfield Grain, United Prairie.

<strong>Champion Pen of Waterfowl</strong>

Shown by James Ritter, of Milks Grove Challengers and brought $1,100. Buyers were Chebanse Ag, Inc and Bob Landis.

<strong>Grand Champion Overall Barrow</strong>

Shown by Jacob Weakley of Sheldon Square Shooters and brought $2,400. Buyers were Iroquois Farmers State Bank, Iroquois Paving Corporation, Plumb Mart of Watseka, Dralle’s of Watseka, Gooding Seed Service, Nita Dubble, TG Farms, Cutting Edge Genetics, Borchers Equipment, Dan Yates Show Pigs, Pioneer Seeds.

<strong>Grand Champion FFA Barrow</strong>

Shown by Clayton Gullquist, of Milks Grove Challengers, Clifton Central FFA and brought $3,325. Buyers were Chebanse Ag Inc, Kleinert Farms, Weber Livestock, Kregel Genetics, Country Financial – Nate Henrichs, Anderson Farms, Mary Carol’s Unique Weddings, Dolly Dieter, Gulliquist Livestock, Nordmeyer Farms, Knauth Showpigs.

<strong>Reserve Grand Champion Overall Barrow</strong>

Shown by Dallas Behrends, of Milks Grove Challengers and sold for $1,800. Buyers were Anderson Farms, Solid Ground Management, RK Farms, BG Customs, Behrends Farms, Iroquois Federal.

<strong>Champion Berkshire Barrow</strong>

Shown by Kirstyn Lucht, of Milford Sugar Creek, Milford FFA and sold for $1,000. Buyers were Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mowrey Auction Co., First Trust & Savings Bank.

<strong>Chester White Barrow</strong>

Shown by Dexter Nordmeyer, of Chebanse Little Ducks and sold for $2,000. Buyers were Chebanse Ag Inc., Darrin Goldtrap, Becks Hybrids, Gullquist Livestock.

<strong>Champion Hampshire Barrow</strong>

Shown by Addyson Chandler, of Danforth Blue Ribbon, Iroquois West FFA and sold for $2,251. Buyers were Buckley State Bank, Weber Trucking, Cissna Park Coop Grain, Helena Chemical Co, Nextgen Ag Services LLC, Core & Main, Weber Fertilizer.

<strong>Champion Poland Barrow</strong>

Shown by Kaleb Suchaczewski, of Milks Grove Challengers and sold for $700. Buyers were Pence Oil, C & C Plumbing & Heating Inc.

<strong>Champion Spot Barrow</strong>

Shown by Sidney Kestler-Seyfert, of Milford Sugar Creek and sold for $2,450. Buyers were Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mowrey Auction Co., Castognia Tractor Inc, WOW Farms Inc.

<strong>Champion AOB Barrow</strong>

Shown by Kandace Behrends, of Milks Grove Challengers for $500. Buyers were Mowrey Auction, Steve Jones Auctioneer.

<strong>Champion Dairy Feeder Calf</strong>

Shown by Jacob Quick, of Country Kickers and sold for $1,000. Buyers were Chebanse Ag, Inc., Cutting Edge Genetics, Becks Hybrids, Bob Landis.

<strong>Reserve Grade Holstein</strong>

Shown by Colin McGehee, of Danforth Blue Ribbon and sold for $1,100. Buyers were Animal Medical Center of Gilman, Janie’s Farm.

<strong>Grand Champion 4-H Wether Sheep</strong>

Shown by Zach Gerling, of Danforth Blue Ribbon and sold for $1,600. Buyers were Weber Trucking, Weber Livestock.

<strong>Grand Champion FFA Wether Sheep</strong>

Shown by Elizabeth Poskin, of Milks Grove Challengers, Clifton Central FFA and sold for $800. Buyers were K & C Elliot Farms, Iroquois Farmers State Bank, Janie’s Farm, McCullough Implement.

<strong>Grand Champion 4-H Market Ewe Lamb</strong>

Shown by Bryce Hensler, of Ashkum GO-Getters and sold for $1,200. Buyers were Syngery Seed, Borchers Equipment, Cabery Fertilizer, Fratco Inc., K & C Elliot Farms, Pool Covers Pros, Inc.

<strong>Reserve Champion FFA Wether Sheep</strong>

Shown by Lizzie Kleinert, of Ashkum Chargers, Clifton Central FFA and sold for $1,200. Buyers were Pat Cooksey Trucking, Syngery Seed, Central Body Repair, Meyer Agency,Inc, Ken’s Truck Repair, Inc., Iroquois Farmers State Bank, Chebanse Ag, Inc, Iroquois Federal, ProHarvest Seeds, Winterroth Hardware.

<strong>Champion 4-H Carcass</strong>

Shown by Clare Peters, of Danforth Blue Ribbon and sold for $1,350. Buyers were Synergy Seeds, Fratco Inc., Coops Construction Co, Iroquois Farmers State Bank, Haley Bros Excavating, K & C Elliot Farms, Janie’s Mill.