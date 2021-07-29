'Behind the Music' and a return to 'Jellystone'

Paramount+ offers a wayback trip to the turn of the century. Look for the return of “Behind the Music,” the pop biography series that debuted in 1997. The series applied the “whatever happened to?” approach to musicians and bands both long and recently forgotten. Milli Vanilli, “gone” for some seven years, inspired the very first “Behind the Music.” During about 300 episodes, “Behind” has profiled stars from AC/DC to “Weird Al” Yankovic.

The 2021 reboot will premiere with a glance back at the careers of Ricky Martin and LL Cool J. New episodes will drop every Thursday night through Sept. 9, and will include Huey Lewis, Duran Duran and Fat Joe. The season will resume at a later date with profiles of Jennifer Lopez, among others.

• Speaking of reboots, HBO Max folds a gathering of vintage cartoon characters into the manic cartoon series “Jellystone,” featuring pop-savvy patter from characters with only a passing resemblance to their classic incarnations. Look for Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Boo-Boo and Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, El Kabong, Wally Gator, Jonny Quest, Hadji and Shag Rugg.

• Shudder, the streaming service dedicated to horror films, debuts the 2020 shocker “The Boy Behind the Door.” Written and directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell in their feature film debut, the movie stars Lonnie Chavis as a 12-year-old boy abducted on his way home from school. After escaping his captor’s lair, he manages to stay one step ahead of a gruesome end by means of planning and guile. The film was praised for blending a gamelike quality of obstacle and evasion with remarkable emotional realism. Writing in the Austin Chronicle, Richard Whittaker called it a “perfectly executed game of cat-and-mouse, twisting the tension in perfect real time.” Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury News called it “one of the most terrifying films I’ve ever seen.”

• Dominic West joins the cast of “The Wine Show,” now entering its third season, streaming new episodes every Thursday on Sundance Now, AMC+ and Acorn. Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”), James Purefoy (“Pennyworth,” “Rome”), Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey” and “A Discovery of Witches”) and West (“The Affair”) take viewers on a cinematic tour of some of the world’s great wine cultures.

The show is shot and somewhat structured similar to a mock spy thriller, with the actors given “assignments” to ferret out the secret histories behind some of the world’s great wines. First up, a trip to Portugal and lessons in how that seafaring nation cross-pollinated cultures from Brazil to India, sparking revolutions in world cuisines and creating a need for wines to accompany these novel dishes.

“Wine” is best appreciated for its visual splendor. The cast clearly has been assembled as eye candy for the discerning female PBS/BBC fan. Much of the photography features wide and aerial footage of buildings and scenery. For all of the acting talent on hand, there’s almost too much going on for them to engage in actual conversation or witty patter.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Women’s gymnastics, track and field and swimming events are showcased on 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).

• Teams build their rosters at the 2021 NBA Draft (7 p.m., ABC).

• A brash real estate developer discovers reasons to slow down with a small-town sheriff in the 2018 romance “Welcome to Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• An extremist’s wife stands accused of being his accomplice on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14)

CULT CHOICE

Early 19th-century settlers make secret use of their neighbor’s dairy farm in the bucolic 2019 drama “First Cow” (8:30 p.m., TMCX), directed by Kelly Reichardt. Ranked among the best films of the year by many critics. Among Rene Auberjonois’ final films.

SERIES NOTES

Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Starting over on “Roswell, New Mexico” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... “Love Island” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Paula Deen appears on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Heaven sent on “The Outpost” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Show” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are preempted by Olympic coverage. Keegan-Michael Key and Tones and I are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Arsenio Hall guest hosts Megan Fox, Jay Pharoah and Amorphous with Kelly Rowland on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... David Tennant and Joy Downer appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).