Disney+ keeps it old school

If you thought the Disney+ reboot “Turner and Hooch” was “back to the future,” perhaps you need a new Delorean. The premium streaming service digs deep into its vault with two golden oldies.

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” presents the two hyperactive chipmunks in new adventures. Both chattering forest rodents appear even more caffeinated in this 21st century reboot. Look for explosions and loud shenanigans as they take flight in search of frolics, fun and snacks.

The volume, pace, attitude and animation style mark a serious departure from the classic Disney animation blessed by Uncle Walt. This “Chip” seems more like a chip off the block of “Ren & Stimpy.”

The old-school vibe continues Friday, when Disney+ streams “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2.” Not quite as frantic as “Chip,” these adventures introduce young viewers to a pantheon of vintage characters, including Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and his mute canine pal, Pluto. I’m not sure if Scrooge McDuck is here to represent the downy-bottomed 1 percent.

In some ways, introducing Mickey Mouse to children born in, say, 2014 might seem a tall order. Mickey really hasn’t been an active character since their grandparents’ day when he was the titular host of “The Mickey Mouse Club.” And even during the Eisenhower years, he basically offered a few high-pitched bromides and let Annette, Cubby and the other kids steal the show.

There’s no denying the cinematic grandeur of Mickey’s role in the “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” segment of “Fantasia.” But that came out in 1940.

I really cannot remember Mickey Mouse ever having what you would call a “personality.” Well into my AARP junk mail years, I cannot remember a single line of funny dialogue uttered by Mickey Mouse, or any memorable attributes, such as Bugs Bunny’s wise-guy persona, Daffy Duck’s explosive temper or Homer Simpson’s everyman/dolt appeal. Mickey Mouse represents the purest blend of cartoon character and corporate “brand.” And perhaps there’s a price to pay for that.

— Speaking of corporate brands, Disney+ also streams the new chat series “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts.” The “Good Morning America” personality shares chatter with bold-faced names in a backyard setting so “casual” it must have taken weeks to stage.

Don’t go looking for mere product plugs or movie publicity. The emphasis here is on “bravery” and “inspiration.” Its soft-focus approach reaches back to days of yore even before Oprah, when Barbara Walters interviewed bold-faced names in a gauzy haze that offered an age-denying blur.

Roberts will be joined by Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symone and Josie Totah.

• Some signs of age, or youthful indiscretions, cannot be photoshopped. For that, there’s “Tattoo Redo,” streaming today on Netflix.

• Also streaming on Netflix, the comedy documentary “Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off!” presents half-hour stand-up sets from Joey Wells, Na’im Lynn and Spank Horton, a team of artists curated by actor, comic and producer Kevin Hart.

For a more vintage stand-up experience, there’s “The Queens of Comedy” (8:35 p.m., TMCX) from 2001, a documentary capturing performances by Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique, Sommore and Adele Givens at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Rays host the Yankees in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

• The Hallmark Christmas factory stepped outside its comfort zone with the 2020 romance “Love, Lights, Hanukkah” (6 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) coverage showcases men’s gymnastics, men’s diving and swimming.

• A nervous mother (Nicole Kidman) and her light-sensitive children fear that ghosts that have invaded their mansion refuge in the 2001 thriller “The Others” (7 p.m., Cinemax).

• Competitors enjoy a night at the spa on “The Encore” (9 p.m., BET, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Tatum O’Neal was only 10 when she received a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in director Peter Bogdanovich’s black-and-white 1973 comedy “Paper Moon” (9:30 p.m., TCM). Her father, Ryan O’Neal was her co-star.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14): Emeril LaGasse (7 p.m.); Curtis Stone (8 p.m.) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Two repeat episodes of “World’s Funniest Animals” (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Love Island” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Improvisations on two repeat episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... The season finale of “Match Game” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Extremists attack local businesses on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jim Gaffigan, JP Saxe and John Mayer are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are preempted by Olympic coverage.